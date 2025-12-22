Beat the seasonal blues

Getting through the winter is no easy feat for those who struggle with the seasonal blues. The dark days of winter can affect your energy levels and mood.

Experts routinely recommend exercise to lift your spirits when you’re feeling depressed, but it can be tricky to find places to stay active when the weather outside is cold and snowy. Staying social and learning something new can also help beat back those winter blues.

If you’re looking for places to visit in LaSalle County that will help improve your mood this winter, here are some recommendations. This is just a few of the places you may want to check out this winter – you’ll find many other spots not on this list because every city in LaSalle County has its own gems.

The Westclox Museum

Westclox was founded in Peru and operated for almost a century there. The Westclox Museum, housed in a part of the Westclox building, pays tribute to the company’s impact on the Illinois Valley and the country as a whole.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski recommends a trip to the Westclox Museum for those looking to keep their minds active during the colder months. He said it’s worth the stop, even if you’ve been there before, because you can always learn something new.

“It’s really an amazing place. Every time I go there, I see something different. A lot of people don’t know how important Westclox was to the efforts of the war. At one point, they were making detonators and bomb fuses,” Kolowski said.

The Peru Mall

On the days you don’t want to battle the elements just to get some physical activity, the Peru Mall can be a lifesaver. By walking around the mall, you can beat the cold and reach your daily step goal. Plus, you’ll have a chance to socialize and indulge in some retail therapy.

Laura Loch of Peru enjoys going to the Peru Mall, especially because of the AMC theater there.

“It’s been remodeled with very comfy seats, so it’s a great place to go to, especially in the winter months,” Loch said.

Baker Lake Park

When the temperatures rise just enough to help you brave the weather for outdoor activities, Baker Lake Park is a good stop. It allows you to take an easy stroll around the walking path while enjoying the beautiful scenery. For those who want to do something a little more physically challenging, there is also a disc golf course.

Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks

Seeing the overwhelming beauty of nature can be a great way to combat the winter blues. Both Starved Rock and Matthiessen offer natural beauty, plenty of opportunities for exercise, and a great chance to socialize with other nature lovers.

“I have gone to Starved Rock many times, and in the winter months, it is absolutely fascinating to go eagle watching,” Loch said.

Illinois Valley YMCA

Getting a membership at the Illinois Valley YMCA can be a great investment in your overall physical and mental health and is another one of Kolowski’s recommendations for staying active during the winter.

“Our YMCA always has activities year-round,” Kolowski said.

Whether you find motivation through a group exercise class, consulting a personal trainer, or exercising on your own, the YMCA has plenty of options to keep you moving and thriving through the colder months. With several sports, like pickleball and basketball, to choose from and a pool for aquatic activities, you’ll have enough variety to avoid exercise boredom.