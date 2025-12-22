Be shovel-ready this winter

Smith’s Sales and Service is stocked with snow blowers to keep your driveway clear this winter. (Shannon Serpette)

While some people may love the sight of a beautiful snowfall, others dread it because it means they’ll soon be outside trying to remove the snow from their driveways and sidewalks.

For seniors who can afford it, hiring someone to help with snow removal is an attractive option. Those on a tighter budget, however, or who take pride in doing the work themselves, can invest once in a high-quality snow blower to see them through each winter, provided they are healthy enough to do the snow removal.

Choosing a snow blower is no easy task, as there are many models available. You’ll have to make decisions such as whether you want a gas- or battery-powered snow blower, what clearing width would be suitable for your driveway size, how much maintenance you’re willing to do on your equipment, and more. You’ll also need to decide if you want a single-stage snow blower or one with multiple stages.

Joel Smith of Smith’s Sales and Service in Peru says there is no universally “right” snow blower for everyone – which one would work best for each household depends on a number of factors. Having an assortment of snow blowers to choose from can help you compare features and find the one that’s right for you.

“We sell a wide array of snow blowers,” Joel said.

The staff at Smith’s Sales and Service can help answer questions about snow blowers and steer customers toward one that is best suited for their needs. For example, a battery-powered snow blower would be a good choice for someone who wants one that is easy to use and requires very little maintenance, Joel said. They won’t have to add gas or do tune-ups, saving time and frustration for people who don’t consider themselves handy.

On the other hand, Joel said, the run time of a battery-powered snow blower will be limited compared to a gas model. If your battery dies, you’ll need to wait for it to recharge before you can resume clearing snow. But this isn’t a reason to avoid battery-powered snow blowers, if that’s the type you’re leaning toward, because you can buy extra batteries to have charged and ready to go if the first one drains, Joel said.

Whether you have a lot of drifting in your driveway is also a consideration when deciding which snow blower to buy, Joel said.

Those who are worried they don’t have the upper body strength to operate a snow blower might be surprised at how maneuverable some models are.

“Most of them are self-propelled to a certain extent,” Joel said.

Tom Smith of Smith’s Sales and Service said that self-propelled units will keep up with your pace.

“It can go faster than expected on hills,” he added.

Those who aren’t sure they want a full-fledged snow blower but would like more performance than an ordinary shovel offers might want to consider buying a power shovel. Power shovels don’t offer as much performance as snow blowers, but they are more affordable. They are also lightweight, convenient, and easy to operate.

“It’s an alternative,” Joel said.

If you’re looking for a power shovel or snow blower this winter and aren’t sure which option would be best suited for you, the staff at Smith’s Sales and Service will be happy to help you learn more, Joel said.