Many businesses and families have jumped at the opportunity to sponsor their own lights at Home for the Holidays, a Christmas light drive-through presented by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Bureau County Fair. (Contributed)

Looking for something fun and affordable to do with the family this holiday season? One annual favorite is Home for the Holidays, a Christmas light drive-through presented by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Bureau County Fair.

Home for the Holidays runs through December 25 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds and is open Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m.

“It’s one of those events any family can do,” said Jenica Cole, Princeton Chamber of Commerce director. “It’s bringing people in from outside Bureau County, but also the locals love it. We see them multiple nights throughout the season.”

She said what started five years ago as a partnership with the Bureau County Fair has far exceeded everyone’s expectations. In the first year alone, they had nearly 50 businesses and residents who wanted to sponsor a light, she said. They have almost doubled that number of lights since.

“We felt really good about that,” Cole said. “It reinforced the fact that Princeton and Bureau County want to support and be involved in fun things for our families and residents.”

Kyle Burrows, vice president of the Bureau County Fair Board, said it’s great because the community truly comes together.

“It’s a true pleasure to partner with the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to host this wonderful, annual event,” Burrows said. “We’re deeply grateful for the generous support from our sponsors and the community. I enjoy seeing families come together to enjoy the festivities. That is what makes it all so rewarding.”

Cole added that what also makes them unique is their attention to detail.

“We pay attention to detail,” said Cole. “We make sure our sponsorship signs are lit up and glowing.”

Lori Rumbold, owner of Optimal Health in Princeton, jumped at the opportunity to be involved and do something for the community. She said it’s a great way to get her business out there in front of people, and she appreciates the attention to detail.

“I sponsored a light because it’s cool,” Rumbold said. “I enjoy seeing all the different families and businesses.”

Home for the Holidays is a free event, but Cole said donations are appreciated since that is what sustains them each year.

“It’s really not about the donations,” Cole said. “It’s really about having an event around the holidays. The best part for me is when I work the gate and I see a family come through multiple times. I hope it remains a long-standing event and we keep growing.”