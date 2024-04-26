IHSA renews deal with University of Illinois for boys basketball finals

The Illinois High School Association’s Board of Directors announced a five-year contract extension for the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center to host the IHSA’s State Finals for Boys Basketball.

The current arrangement between the school and the IHSA expired at the end of the 2024 tournament.

The contract extension will encompass the championship weekends for the spring of 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029.

“The IHSA is thrilled for America’s Original March Madness to remain in Champaign-Urbana for the foreseeable future,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a release. “We appreciate the support that Champaign-Urbana and its surrounding communities, the University, State Farm Center, Experience Champaign-Urbana, and all the tournament volunteers annually provide for the state tournament. Champaign-Urbana has a long legacy of producing top tier events that lead to lifelong memories for IHSA players, coaches, schools, and their fans.”

The recent two-year contract was a return to Champaign for the state finals for boys basketball after having hosted the event from 1919 until 1995. Peoria hosted the finals from 1996 until the tournament was returned to Champaign for the 2021 finals (which were postponed due to COVID-19) and then reinstated for 2022.

The tournament weekend has been a three-day, four-class event since returning to Champaign and the IHSA Basketball Advisory Committee is currently reviewing possible adjustments to the tournament’s schedule of events. Those recommendations for possible adjustments will be discussed and finalized at the IHSA Board of Directors meeting in June.

The State Farm Center also hosts the IHSA Boys Individual Wrestling State Finals, an arrangement that will also continue. The IHSA also is in discussions to grant a similar extension to the IHSA Girls Basketball Finals to CEFCU Arena at Illinois State University in the near future.