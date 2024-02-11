Coal City advances 10 wrestlers to state: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 10

Boys wrestling

Class 1A Chicago Hope Sectional: Coal City’s wrestling team came away from the Class 1A Chicago Hope Sectional with 10 state qualifiers, including seven champions Saturday.

Winning sectional titles for the Coalers were Cooper Morris (113), Culan Lindemuth (120), Brody Widlowski (126), Noah Houston (132), Brant Widlowski (150), Landin Benson (165), and Cade Poyner (190). Also advancing for Coal City were Owen Petersen (106, 2nd), Mason Garner (138, 2nd), and Brock Finch (144, 4th).

Seneca advanced five wrestlers, including champions Gunner Varland (157) and Chris Peura (215). Other Irish advancers were Raiden Terry (106, 3rd), Nate Othon (150, 2nd) and Asher Hamby (175, 3rd).

Wilmington had four state qualifiers - Landon Dooley (120, 2nd), Oakley Rivera (126, 4th), Parker Adams (157, 2nd), and Logan Van Duyne (190, 2nd) - while Peotone had three qualifiers - Blake Anderson (113, 2nd), Micah Spinazzola (144, 2nd), and Ian Kreske (165, 2nd). Dwight’s Dylan Crouch won the 138-pound championship, while Reed-Custer’s Dominic Alaimo advanced by finishing fourth at 215.

Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional: Lemont and Providence Catholic each advanced five wrestlers to next weekend’s state finals. Lemont got titles from Noah O’Connor (150) and Alex Pasquale (285), while Julian Vallianatos (126, 4th), Cory Zator (132, 3rd) and Carter Mikolajczak (138, 4th) also advanced. Providence’s lone champion was Tommy Banas at 126. Other Celtic qualifiers were Justus Snapp (132, 4th), Geno Papes (157, 2nd), Michael O’Connor (175, 2nd) and Mike Sisk (285, 4th).

Girls basketball

Joliet Central 74, Eisenhower 13: At the Class 4A Joliet Central Regional, the Steelmen advanced and will play Lincoln-Way East on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Morris 50, LaSalle-Peru 41: At the Class 3A Morris Regional, Landrie Callahan led Morris to the win with 18 points and five rebounds. Makenna Boyle scored nine points and Layken Callahan added eight.

Wilmington 44, Reed-Custer 42: At the Class 2A Manteno Regional, the Wildcats advanced and will play Manteno on Monday in the semifinals.

Dwight 2, Donovan 0: At the Class 1A Cissna Park Regional, Dwight advanced when Donovan forfeited. The Trojans will play in the semifinals Tuesday.

Ottawa Marquette 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 53 (OT): At the Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional, the Panthers’ season came to an end with a 21-10 record. Addi Fair led GSW with 26 points and finished her career with 1,937 points. Grace Olsen scored nine for GSW, while Maddie Simms added seven.

Boys basketball

Plainfield East 70, St. Ignatius 61: Alijah Little led Plainfield East to the nonconference win with 17 points, while Kobe Jordan had 15 points and seven rebounds. Ian Smith added 14 points for the Bengals.

Romeoville 64, Joliet Central 60: DJ Porter had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Spartans (20-9, 11-4) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Mickeis Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Adam Walker had nine points and six boards. JayLin Murphy led Joliet Central with 21 points, while Danny Thompson scored 15 points and Zion Kostyra 10.

Morris 77, Stillman Valley 41: Jack Wheeler led Morris (15-13) at the Indian Creek Shootout with 29 points and eight rebounds. Brett Bounds added 15 points, while Ximi Baftiri and AJ Zweeres both scored nine points.