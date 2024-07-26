Mike Frericks begins 1st year as Prairie Ridge head coach, excited to tackle new challenge

Under coach Chris Schremp, Prairie Ridge compiled an outstanding 74.5% winning percentage in 22 seasons, three Class 6A state championships and two runner-up finishes.

Only twice from 2002 to 2023 did the Wolves finish a season with a record below .500.

Schremp resigned in the winter, finishing his legendary coaching career with 187 wins, to apply to become the school’s athletic director. He was hired as Prairie Ridge’s new AD in January, taking over for Mark Gilbert, who retired at the end of the school year.

One of Schremp’s first jobs was finding his replacement, and he announced the hiring of 2009 Crystal Lake South graduate Mike Frericks as Prairie Ridge’s third football coach in February.

Entering his first year at the 6A state power, Frericks will look to continue the success that Schremp had.

“There’s definitely some pressure,” Frericks said. “Mostly, I want the organization to feel the same. The same things they had expectations of, I want that to continue. So that’s where I feel the most pressure, hoping our expectations don’t dip, hoping our practices don’t dip and the kids stay focused and try to get better.

“I want to continue that excellence.”

Prairie Ridge head coach Mike Frericks instructs his players during football practice July 1 at Prairie Ridge High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Frericks, a Crystal Lake native, played at NCAA Division II Sioux Falls (South Dakota). After graduation, he coached at the university and also taught and coached at Sioux Falls Washington, which earned three consecutive high school state titles in South Dakota’s largest class.

After moving back to the area, Frericks was on Schremp’s staff for the past two seasons and got to learn a lot from Schremp and longtime offensive coordinator Joe Terhaar and defensive coordinator Andy Petersen.

Terhaar and Petersen return in their same roles, giving Frericks a big helping hand.

“It’s huge having those guys back,” Frericks said. “Chris had all his success as a coach, but he’d be the first to tell you that those guys were equally as important. They’re here every day, and they’re working their tails off. They’re the backbone of our offense and defense.

“It’s helped me settle down to know that I have good coaches I can rely on. I can focus on some of the CEO stuff and just let those guys do their thing.”

Frericks said one of his first duties as head coach is gaining his players’ trust.

“I’m a player’s coach for sure,” Frericks said. “I truly want to get to know these kids. I want them to know that I care about them, their health, their safety, their goals – making this the best experience possible, from our smallest freshman to our best player on varsity.

“I want everybody to feel like they’re a part of it.”

Defensive lineman Walter Pollack said Frericks has fit right in.

“It’s been different, but it’s great,” Pollack said. “He brings a lot of energy, and it’s nice having someone a little closer to our age. I think what coach Frericks is doing is helping us a lot. I feel like the sky is the limit. We have a lot of returning players, and I think we have a lot of players who want it.”

Prairie Ridge went 9-1 in Schremp’s last season, going undefeated in the regular season, and were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by eventual state champion Nazareth Academy, a No. 15 seed.

Frericks said the Wolves will continue to rely on what they do best: run the football. Junior running back Luke Vanderwiel (561 rushing yards, eight touchdowns last season) will get a lot of touches out of the backfield, and senior Jack Finn (950 yards, 11 touchdowns) will operate as the team’s starting fullback again.

The team entered the summer with a competition at quarterback after Joey Vanderwiel graduated.

“We’re sticking to what we know best ,and that’s running the football and taking care of the football,” Frericks said. “We have our option looks, we have different stuff, but just trying to keep it simple.

“Keep it basic, but adding a couple of different wrinkles so when we play teams that have been playing us for years, they see something slightly different.”

Prairie Ridge opens the season Aug. 30 at Jacobs. The Wolves will meet defending Class 5A state champion Cary-Grove in Week 4 and FVC runner-up Huntley in Week 5.

“I got into coaching football because I like teaching kids,” Frericks said. “I thought maybe I’d be a defensive coordinator someday, maybe be a head coach, but moving back here, the opportunity just kind of fell into my lap.

“I’m ready to go all in, and I’m ready to take on the challenge.”