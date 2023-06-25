When La Salle-Peru girls soccer coach Christin Pappas told Danica Scoma the goal she had for her this season, the junior looked at her coach and laughed, “in the most respectful way possible.”
After Scoma scored 11 goals as a sophomore, Pappas felt she could triple that output this season.
She nearly did, scoring an area-best 30 goals.
“I felt something click from this year to last year,” Scoma said. “This year, I felt a lot more in tune with my own playing style and my teammates.”
Scoma’s 30 goals tied for the lead in the Interstate 8 Conference and set a new school record for goals in a season. She recorded three games with four goals.
She led the Cavaliers to a 11-11-2 record and earned All-Interstate 8 Conference honors.
“I felt something click from this year to last year. This year, I felt a lot more in tune with my own playing style and my teammates.”— Danica Scoma, La Salle-Peru junior
For all she accomplished this season, Scoma is the 2023 NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“I was thoroughly impressed with the way she handled herself,” Pappas said. “I gave her a pretty big goal of tripling her goals from last season and she was just a couple shy. She thought that was a pretty insane goal.
“I couldn’t have been happier with her focus and determination that she carried the entire season. She really stepped up and filled that role as the leader on our team and top goal scorer, which is what she needed.”
The Cavs needed Scoma to step up because classmate Litzy Lopez, who created a one-two scoring punch last year with Scoma, missed this season with an injury.
Scoma credits her successful season to her travel soccer experience and offseason training.
“I think a bunch of my offseason travel and training definitely helped,” Scoma said. “I learned a lot more about how to play by myself and how to adapt to others and I think that was what ultimately helped me become better for my high school team.”
Scoma said the offseason also helped with her confidence, which has been a struggle in the past.
“I’ve always kind of been down on myself,” Scoma said. “If I made a mistake it would far outweigh the positives and how I played. This year I’ve definitely found ways to brush off my mistakes, get back to playing and just perform.
“One thing I try to do is just tune out my thoughts and everyone in my surroundings and just focus on the motions of my legs and how I have to move on and off the ball. I think that really helps. I try to visualize the players around me around me on the field so I can have a better understanding of the next move and the next placement and how I should move to create a better play for me and my teammates.”
Pappas said Scoma attended every summer workout and every offseason weightlifting the session the Cavs offered.
“She just seemed like she wanted it,” Pappas said. “She seemed hungry. She wanted to fix anything that she could and she asked a lot of questions. She really grew as a soccer player, but also I really think she grew emotionally.”
After a record junior season, Pappas is expecting another big season next year from Scoma, who Pappas said is equally as strong with either foot, making her extremely difficult to defend.
“Honestly, I think next year is going to be a huge year for L-P and pretty fun for Danica,” Pappas said. “We have a pretty big senior class coming back next year. If we can keep building on what we’ve already built, she’s going to be unstoppable and I think L-P is going to be unstoppable.”