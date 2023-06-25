2023 NewsTribune Girls Soccer Honor Roll

A look at the top girls soccer players in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, Mendota and Princeton.
Flor Delao, Sr., Mendota: Delao was a captain and the Trojans’ best central defender. She helped Mendota to a 9-10-1 record and a regional final appearance where the Trojans lost 2-0 to eventual state runner-up Alleman.
Crystal Garcia, So., Mendota: Garcia provided the bulk of Mendota’s offense as she scored 26 of the team’s 31 goals. Her 26 goals ranked second in the area. She scored in 17 of Mendota’s 20 games.
Naitzy Garcia, Sr., Mendota: Garcia made 203 saves while allowing 28 goals this season. She helped the Trojans to a 9-10-1 record and a regional final appearance. She also had a goal and an assist.
Veronica Hein, Jr., La Salle-Peru: Hein was a strong defender for the Cavaliers, who finished 11-11-2. She was an All-Interstate 8 Conference pick.
Mariah Hobson, Sr., Princeton: Hobson played less than half the season due to a knee injury but still led the Tigresses in goals with 11. After the injury, she managed to return for one game to score two goals to break the school’s career goals record with 107.
Andrea Levya, So., La Salle-Peru: Levya was a strong defender for the Cavaliers. She helped L-P to an 11-11-2 record. Levya was voted honorable mention All-Interstate 8 Conference.
Chloe Ostrowski, Fr., Princeton: Ostrowski made an impact in her first season, scoring five goals and adding three assists. She also made seven saves.
Danica Scoma, Jr., La Salle-Peru: The 2023 NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year scored an area-best 30 goals, which nearly tripled her output from her sophomore season and set a school record. She was voted All-Interstate 8 Conference.
Kaley Siemer, So., Mendota: Siemer played a key role for the Trojans as a center midfielder. She had two assists as she helped Mendota to a 9-10-1 record and a regional final appearance.
Katie Sowers, Jr., La Salle-Peru: Sowers did it all for the Cavaliers, playing every position but goalie. She scored 11 goals, which ranked second on the team. Sowers was named All-Interstate 8 Conference.