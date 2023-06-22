2023 NewsTribune boys track and field honor roll

A look at the top area performers in boys track and field this season:
Elijah House, Sr., Bureau Valley: The NT Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year was a standout in several races as he qualified for the Class 1A State Meet in four events. House’s best event was the 800 meters as he broke the school record at 1:57 at the Rollie Morris Invite and placed eighth at state. He also won the 400 at the Rockridge Sectional and helped the 4x400 and 4x800 relays qualify for state.
Caleb Krischel, So., Fieldcrest: Krischel was a strong distance runner for the Knights this season. He ran a state-qualifying time of 4:38.75 — a personal best — in the 1,600 at the Class 1A El Paso Sectional. Krischel placed 31st at state.
Tom Makransky, Sr., St. Bede: Makransky was one of two state qualifiers for his father’s Bruins. Makransky cleared a personal best 3.55 meters to advance to state out of the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional. At state, he tied for 20th.
Greyson Marincic, So., St. Bede: Marincic placed second in the 300 hurdles at the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional to qualify for state. He finished 30th at state.
Payne Miller, Jr., Princeton: In a loaded field at the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional that sent nine to state, Miller placed third in the shot put. At state, he earned a fifth-place medal.
Ian Morris, So., Princeton: Morris threw a personal best 47.69 meters at the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional to qualify for state in the discus. At state, he finished 18th.
Richie Santiago, So., La Salle-Peru: Santiago was a surprise state qualifier as he entered the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional seeded 16th. He launched a state-qualifying toss of 43.97 meters, a personal best. He finished 29th at state.
Cade Odell, So., Princeton: Odell threw a state-qualifying 14.8 meters to become one of nine shot putters to advance out of the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional. At state, he advanced to finals and placed 12th with a personal best of 14.88 meters.
Bennett Williams, Jr., Princeton: Williams led a group of four state-qualifying Tiger throwers by winning the discus at the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional. At state, Williams brought home a sixth-place medal.
Amboy co-op 4x400 relay: In a loaded field at the Class 1A Rockridge Sectional in which 10 4x400 relays qualified for state, the Clippers’ foursome of Caleb Yonos, Zane Murphy, Kyler McNinch and Joel Billhorn placed sixth. At state, Amboy finished 25th.
Bureau Valley 4x400 and 4x800 relays: The Storm’s foursome of Adrian Gallardo, Benjamin Roth, Maddox Moore and Elijah House placed third at the Class 1A Rockridge Sectional to qualify for state. In the 4x400, Roth, Gallardo, House and Dylan Macklin placed ninth at the sectional but were one of 10 4x400s to advance to state.