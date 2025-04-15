Hall, Bureau Valley could have new football coaches in place by next week

Bureau Valley and Hall could have new head football coaches in place as early as next week.

Hall Athletic Director Eric Bryant said the new Red Devils coach will be named at the board of education meeting on Wednesday, April 23.

That same night, Bureau Valley’s new coach could be approved at its board meeting.

Bureau Valley superintendent Jason Stabler said he would like to have a coach in place the “sooner the better.” The school has received interest from both internal and external candidates, he said, and are in the interview process this week.

“We’ve got good candidates to sort through,” Stabler said. “The best case is in April, but we don’t want to rush and want to make sure we have the right person.”

Assistants on the Storm coaching staff last fall were Matt Wasilewski, Chris Lindsey, Matt Morman, Noel Warkins and Blayne Kappes.

Mat Pistole resigned last month after six seasons as the Storm’s coach. The new Storm coach will be the ninth in school history.

Hall’s hire has been decided, pending board approval, for nearly a month. The new Red Devils coach succeeds Logan Larson, who resigned after only one season to become head coach at his hometown Pleasant Plains.