IHSA Class 3A state preview: Byron vs. Tolono Unity

Richmond-Burton's Cooper Nagel can’t tackle Byron’s Caden Considine as he runs with the football during an IHSA Class 3A semifinal playoff football game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Richmond-Burton High School, in Richmond. Byron will play Tolono Unity for the 3A title for the second time in five years on Friday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Class 3A final is another championship game that follows the thread of a pair of teams that are locking horns that are absolutely no stranger to reaching deep in the postseason.

Byron has reached at least the semifinal round in all but one of the last seven seasons and is just two years removed from having one of the most powerful offenses in state history in its title run in 2023.

Tolono Unity also has a long running pedigree of postseason success. Since 2000, Tolono programs have had 13 seasons where it has reached at least the semifinal round of the postseason with six title game appearances. The championship, however, has eluded it in each of those six previous appearances.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 3A title game, which will get underway at 4 p.m. Friday in Normal.

Byron (13-0)

Head coach: Jeff Boyer (136-28, 14 years)

Last title-game appearance: 2023, defeated Mt. Carmel 69-7

Path to state

• defeats Oregon, 63-15

• defeats Durand-Pecatonica, 38-12

• defeats IC Catholic, 28-6

• defeats Richmond-Burton, 44-10

Offensive stalwart

Caden Considine, RB/LB: Considine’s carries are somewhat limited by lopsided scores and his workload on both sides of the ball (he’s also the second leading tackler), but he does a lot when he’s got the ball in his hands, piling up 1,657 yards on just 135 carries.

Defense stalwart

Ben Hiveley, RB/LB: Running into the heart of the Byron defense isn’t usually recommended especially when Hiveley is taking up residence. Hiveley still managed to post a 100-tackle season when many of his team’s games are wrapped up rather early.

The wildcard

Andrew Talbert, QB/DB: Good things usually happen when the speedy Talbert makes a decision in space. A baseball standout who is committed to North Carolina, Talbert is a creative playmaker.

Stat book

• Byron has turned the ball over just four times this season.

• About every four times Caden Considine touches the football he reaches the end zone.

• The Tigers are rushing for nearly 10 yards per carry. (9.49).

The skinny

Few programs have been as dominant offensively over the past few seasons, but this particular version of Byron has added a component of defensive shutdown to their formula as well. While Byron has posted more than 50 points seven times this season perhaps more impressive is the fact that no one has scored more than 15 points in any game against the Tigers this season.

Tolono Unity (12-1)

Head coach: Tony Reetz (12-1, 1 year)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2021, lost to Byron 35-7

Path to state

• defeats Mt. Carmel, 42-14

• defeats Monticello, 21-20

• defeats Williamsville, 42-7

• defeats St. Joseph-Ogden, 51-44

Offensive stalwart

Crewe Eckstein, RB: Eckstein has been a real workhorse for the Spartans powering his way to 1,624 yards and 23 scores.

Defense stalwart

Keegan Germano, LB: Germano seems to spend most of his time around the football, amassing 125 total tackles and six sacks.

The wildcard

Tre Hoggard, WR/DB: Hoggard is one of two 1,000-yard receivers on the roster along with Tyler Henry and he’s got a real knack for hitting paydirt with 19 touchdowns on 69 total touches.

Stat book

• Tolono Unity is just short of 6,000 yards of total offense on the season showing solid balance with 3,143 yards passing and 2,769 yards rushing.

• Tolono QB Dane Eisenmenger has thrown 32 touchdown passes against just three interceptions.

• Three different Tolono players (Crewe Eckstein, Tre Hoggard and Tyler Henry) have netted at least 10 touchdowns this season.

The skinny

Tolono Unity has built a remarkable consistent program over time but the question of how they might transition from the retirement of veteran coach Scott Hamilton was answered with authority as long-time assistant Tony Reetz guided the Rockets back to the promised land. It remains to be seen if this group can finally break through the last barrier and win the elusive title, but either way, Tolono’s season can be marked as an overwhelming success.

FND pick

Byron 42, Tolono Unity 21