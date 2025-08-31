High school football: Week 1 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Oswego 31, Naperville Central 15: Oswego junior quarterback Drew Kleinhans, in his varsity debut, threw for touchdown passes to Teddy Manikas and Mariano Velasco, and ran in a score.
[ Photos: Oswego vs. Naperville Central ]
Oswego East 41, Joliet West 0: Oswego East ran the opening kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown and never looked back en route to a convincing season-opening win over Joliet West
Ottawa 35, Plano 6: Archer Cechowicz announced his return with authority, rushing for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in Ottawa’s 35-6 season-opening victory over Plano.
Yorkville 14, St. Patrick 7: Jack Beetham’s 48-yard TD pass to TJ Harland in the third quarter broke a 7-7 tie and the Foxes went on to the win. Harland ran for 76 yards and a TD and caught three passes for 62 yards and the long score.
Beetham was 16 of 21 for 196 yards.
Manteno 54, Sandwich 30: Nick Michalek threw for 175 yards on 14 carries and Braden Behringer threw for two TDs for the Indians.