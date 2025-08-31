Shaw Local

High school football: Week 1 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Oswego's Teddy Manikas (1) is pushed out of bounds at the one yard line during football game between Oswego at Naperville Central on Friday, Aug 29, 2025 in Naperville.

Oswego's Teddy Manikas (1) is pushed out of bounds at the one yard line during football game between Oswego at Naperville Central on Friday, Aug 29, 2025 in Naperville. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

By Joshua Welge

Oswego 31, Naperville Central 15: Oswego junior quarterback Drew Kleinhans, in his varsity debut, threw for touchdown passes to Teddy Manikas and Mariano Velasco, and ran in a score.

Oswego East 41, Joliet West 0: Oswego East ran the opening kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown and never looked back en route to a convincing season-opening win over Joliet West

Ottawa 35, Plano 6: Archer Cechowicz announced his return with authority, rushing for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in Ottawa’s 35-6 season-opening victory over Plano.

Yorkville 14, St. Patrick 7: Jack Beetham’s 48-yard TD pass to TJ Harland in the third quarter broke a 7-7 tie and the Foxes went on to the win. Harland ran for 76 yards and a TD and caught three passes for 62 yards and the long score.

Beetham was 16 of 21 for 196 yards.

Manteno 54, Sandwich 30: Nick Michalek threw for 175 yards on 14 carries and Braden Behringer threw for two TDs for the Indians.

