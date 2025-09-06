Mariano Velasco’s pick-six jumpstarts Oswego offense, defense to big win over Geneva

Mariano Velasco felt like Oswego still had something to prove.

Despite a solid showing in their Week 1 victory over Naperville Central, the senior two-way player felt like the Panthers were looked down upon due to the number of seniors the team lost from last season to this season.

But within a minute of Oswego’s Week 2 matchup against Geneva, he showed why he had so much confidence in the defense.

Velasco took the first pass of the game 25 yards for a pick-six, jumpstarting Oswego to an eventual 35-6 victory over Geneva.

“I saw the receiver running right at me,” Velasco said. “I saw him throttle down, so I just broke on it and knew I could get it in there. And I felt like that kicked the momentum and boosted everyone’s morale.”

Velasco’s interception was one of three that the Panthers (2-0) would get throughout the game against the reigning Class 6A state runner-ups. Juniors Ethan Pilip and Jake Walsh also had turnovers in the contest.

“It was extremely similar to last week, where we got a pick on the first possession and gives us that score and an extra possession,” Panthers coach Brian Cooney said. “I’m glad that our kids, especially in the first half, just kept the gas on it and kept rolling.”

Oswego's Teddy Manikas puts his hands up after scoring a touchdown Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Oswego. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Defense wasn’t the only highlight for the Panthers in the contest. Junior quarterback Drew Kleinhans completed 12 of 17 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the game, with two of those touchdowns going to senior Teddy Manikas (4 receptions for 52 yards) in the first half.

“Every year, the level of progression from Teddy has been phenomenal and the first two weeks has been a testament to that,” Cooney said. “And the quarterback play Drew has provided has been smooth and steady. We’re not asking too much from him, but he knows where his guys are and does a good job getting the ball to him.”

Kleinhans’ third touchdown pass was a screen to junior Ryan Wynn that went 41 yards. Junior running back Graham Schwab (eight carries for 59 yards) capped off the scoring with an 11-yard carry up the middle.

And with the statement victory, the Panthers are feeling good heading into Southwest Prairie conference play.

“It feels really good playing a team like this and coming out on top,” Manikas said. “They play a similar brand of football like us and went to the state finals last year. I felt like there were some doubts with some people saying we weren’t going to do anything against them, but I think it just motivated us and we did what we were supposed to do.”

Geneva's Benjamin Peterson throws a pass as Oswego's Tristan Thomas makes the tackle on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Oswego. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Junior quarterback Ben Peterson had the only score in the game for Geneva (1-1), scoring on a nine-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

“We came out and didn’t have the greatest start, but credit to Oswego for having a really good football team that’s well coached and have a lot of solid players,” Vikings coach Boone Thorgesen said. “A lot of it had to do with what they were doing, but I’m proud of our kids for fighting. The effort was there, so we can live with that.”

The Vikings’ six points in the game were the lowest number of points scored since a shutout loss to Wheaton North in Week 8 of the 2021 season. And with a matchup against St. Charles North waiting in the wings next Friday, Thorgesen said they’ll have to regroup quickly.

“I know this group and I know these kids, and I know that we’ll regroup,” Thorgesen said. “We understand that our conference and the teams in it are tough, and we pride ourselves in being that type of team as well. It’ll be fun, but it won’t get any easier.”