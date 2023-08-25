Bureau County teams hitting the road for season openers

The 2023 football season kicks off Friday night, sending Bureau County teams and fans on the road.

Princeton, which drew the No. 2 ranking in the AP preseason AP Poll, will make the 1 1/2 trip to Monmouth-Roseville. The game time has been moved to 8 p.m. due to the heat.

The Titans play at Coach Dobry Field, located on the west side of Monmouth at 500 South Sunny Lane.

In other area Three Rivers crossovers, Hall plays at Orion while Bureau Valley plays at Erie-Prophetstown in Erie with scheduled 7 p.m. kickoffs.

St. Bede will face Tuscola in a nonconference game with a neutral site at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington at 7 p.m.. Tuscola is ranked No. 6 in 1A while the Bruins received votes.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio is the lone Bureau County team to open at home, hosting Decatur Unity Christian at the Harbor in Amboy at 6 p.m.

Other area games

Annawan-Wethersfield at South Fulton

Dixon at Stillman Valley

Kewanee at Sherrard

LP at United Township (East Moline)

Marquette at Aurora Christian

Mendota at Morrison

Newman at Rockridge

Ottawa at Plano

Rock Falls at Byron

Sterling at Metamora