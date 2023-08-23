Marquette filling graduated big shoes with hard work, enthusiasm

The fact that the Marquette Academy football program lost such a very large, very talented senior class from last year’s prolific 9-2 club has led to some scuttlebutt around Ottawa.

Rumor has is that this will be a “down” year for the Crusaders, and a tough new conference will spell an end to their string of 10 consecutive playoff berths.

And those Crusaders don’t like that kind of talk. Not one little bit.

Graduated from last year’s MA club that averaged 31.5 points and 317.4 yards per game on its way to the postseason are nine of their 10 members named to The Times All-Area Team and six of the seven first-team selections, leaving some big shoes to fill.

However, veteran coach Tom Jobst is seeing a spirit that will hopefully make those doubters eat their words.

“Our first (official) practice was probably the crispest, most enthusiastic first practice I can ever remember coming to,” said Jobst, who has a 100-36 record in his 13 seasons at Marquette. “We’ve had a great summer, did a lot of good work in the weight room, there’s a lot of camaraderie.

“We are replacing a lot of guys, but there were guys here last year that worked their way up; they were unselfish, they worked hard even though they weren’t regulars, and now it’s their turn, and I think that’s the mark of a good situation.

“These kids, they’re hearing all the chatter, and I don’t think they like it. That’s a good thing. They know they can be good.”

There’s no denying replacing players like 2021 Times Player of the Year Tommy Durdan, Alex Graham, Jurnee Reed, Vinnie Battestelli, Logan Nelson, Ethan Price, Noah Barth, Caden Eller and Griffin Walker will be a chore, especially moving into a league for the first time since 2019.

The new Chicagoland Prairie boasts three other 2022 playoff teams: Ridgewood, Seneca and St. Bede, Marquette’s opponents in weeks 6, 7 and 8.

The loss of those speedy game-breakers leaves the offense shifting gears into a more grind-it-out, eat-the-clock version of Jobst’s legendary wing-T attack. That puts the onus on the offensive line, where three starters return.

The lone remaining Times honoree, first-team tight end/linebacker senior Charlie Mullen (9 catches, 156 yards, 2 TD; 7 TFL, 2 INT), returns with senior center Stefen Swords and junior right guard Sam Mitre, joined by three new senior starters in Henry McGrath, Andrew Hamm and Will Carlson, plus junior Keaton Davis.

Competing will be juniors Sean Kath, Tommy Stafford and Tommy Walsh and sophomores Austin Ferracuti and Ty Warrner.

“Physically, we’re not that small,” Jobst said. “The center is 230, right guard 230, right tackle 230, tight end 185, left guard 210, left tackle 190. That’s not so bad. … The weight room work is paying off. We have speed and strength, which is what you want. The size is just the icing on the cake.

“But last year, we had a bunch of game-breakers, this year one or two. This is more of a grinder team, solid on offense, just not with as many big-play guys. We want to move the ball and get points at the end of it, eating up the clock doing it.”

The backfield is largely inexperienced, led by senior halfback Pete McGrath (17 carries, 57 yards). Joining him will be senior fullback Jacob Smith and junior halfback Payton Gutierrez, while sophomore Anthony Crouch steps in at quarterback after showing great potential at the lower level.

Defensively, senior Luke Amicon joins Swords, Hamm and Henry McGrath up front, while Smith and Pete McGrath handle the inside linebackers and Mullen and Gutierrez the outside.

Only a few days into workouts, the defensive backfield is somewhat up for grabs, but Couch figures to play a role there, along with junior Nolan DeMink and sophomores Grant Dose and Jaxson Higgins.

Junior Jason Rix and Rush Keefer leads sophs Marcus Baker, Matt Graham, Kane Mosely and Jacob Siena in vying for time.

“These are kids who you never know what to expect from them until they get to this time in their career,” Jobst said. “The younger kids have stepped up and pretty much said this is our year, and we’re gonna make it happen, and they’re doing what they have to do to get ready.

“Their greatest asset is their enthusiasm. They’re an intelligent group, hard workers and tight-knit. They root each other on in the weight room and out here on the practice field, and that’s always a good thing.”