An early look at Week 6 in the Three Rivers

Here’s an early look at Week 6 games around the Three Rivers Conference
Three Rivers East
Bureau Valley (1-4, 0-3) at St. Bede (5-0, 2-0), Sat., 1 p.m.
Hall (2-3, 1-1) at Kewanee (2-3, 1-2), Fri., 7 p.m.
Princeton (5-0, 3-0) at Newman (3-2, 1-1), Fri., 7 p.m.
* Mendota (1-4) at Sherrard (1-4), Fri., 7 p.m.
Three Rivers West
Harvard (0-5) at E-P (2-3), Sat., 1 p.m.
Monmouth-Roseville (2-3, 1-2) at Orion (3-2, 2-0), Fri., 7 p.m.
Morrison (2-3, 1-1) at Rockridge (4-1, 3-0), Fri., 7 p.m.
* Mendota (1-4) at Sherrard (1-4), Fri., 7 p.m.
* Crossover game