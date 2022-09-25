An early look at Week 6 in the Three Rivers

Here’s an early look at Week 6 games around the Three Rivers Conference

Three Rivers East

Bureau Valley (1-4, 0-3) at St. Bede (5-0, 2-0), Sat., 1 p.m.

Hall (2-3, 1-1) at Kewanee (2-3, 1-2), Fri., 7 p.m.

Princeton (5-0, 3-0) at Newman (3-2, 1-1), Fri., 7 p.m.

* Mendota (1-4) at Sherrard (1-4), Fri., 7 p.m.

Three Rivers West

Harvard (0-5) at E-P (2-3), Sat., 1 p.m.

Monmouth-Roseville (2-3, 1-2) at Orion (3-2, 2-0), Fri., 7 p.m.

Morrison (2-3, 1-1) at Rockridge (4-1, 3-0), Fri., 7 p.m.

* Mendota (1-4) at Sherrard (1-4), Fri., 7 p.m.

* Crossover game