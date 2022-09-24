Minooka uses power running game to get past Oswego

MINOOKA — In a game that harkened back to the 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust era, Minooka broke out its power running game to wear down Oswego and grind out an 18-8 win in the Southwest Prairie Conference West opener for both teams.

The Indians (4-1, 1-0 Southwest Prairie) utilized a full-house backfield with two tight ends for a majority of the second half and bruised its way to 105 of its 172 rushing yards after intermission. Joey Partridge did most of the damage, as he finished with 97 yards in all, including 59 in the second half. Braeden Anderson gained 38 of his 45 yards in the second half and scored the go-ahead touchdown, spinning in from seven yards out late in the third quarter to give Minooka a 15-8 lead.

All of the running was done behind the powerful blocking of offensive linemen Ryan Susnar, Carter Gessner, Brayden Barrowman, Jeremy Marrero and Keith Gravel, as well as tight ends Isaiah Dupree and Carson Jacoby.

“When we heard that we were going with the power team, we were pretty happy,” Partridge said. “All of those guys up front did a great job, the five linemen and the two tight ends. Once we have the lead, we know we can go to that.

“It also feels really good to start the conference schedule with a win.”

Minookas Connor Christensen celebrates an interception during a game against Oswego Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Minooka High School (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

The defenses took center stage in the early going, as the first quarter ended in a scoreless tie. Minooka got the upper hand through its special teams in the second quarter.

With Oswego (2-3, 0-1) pinned at its own 15 and the Panthers in punt formation, Minooka’s Cayden Garcia burst through the line and blocked the punt. It rolled through the back of the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 Minooka lead with 4:44 to go until halftime.

The special teams came through again on the ensuing kick, as the Indians’ Joe Brown returned the kick 67 yards to the Oswego 8-yard line. After a three-yard run by Anderson, Partridge bulled over the goal line from five yards out. The kick failed, but Minooka owned an 8-0 lead, which it took into halftime.

Oswego got back in the game early in the second half. Brady Hayslett intercepted a pass at midfield and returned it to the Minooka 40. Three plays later, Alex Magana ripped off a 24-yard gain to the Minooka 6 and then scored on a 2-yard plunge. Quarterback Cruz Ibarra, Jr. scrambled away from pressure and ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8 with 6:46 to play in the third.

Oswegos Cruz Ibarra meets Minookas Efrein Ramirez during a game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Minooka High School (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

The third quarter ended in an 8-8 tie, and Minooka drove to the Oswego 16, where two Anderson runs - one for nine yards and one for seven - got the Indians into the end zone. Troy Hudak’s extra point kick put Minooka ahead, 15-8. After forcing a three-and-out, Minooka took over at midfield and drove to the Oswego 4 before Hudak booted a 20-yard field goal to make it 18-8 with 2:14 left and Oswego out of timeouts.

“This was two tough, disciplined football teams going at it,” Minooka coach Matt Harding said. “It wasn’t high-scoring, but it was exciting. You saw tonight why we spend a lot of time practicing our special teams. We got a blocked punt for a safety, a kick return set up a touchdown, and we kicked a field goal. Then, we were able to use our power team to wear them down.

“Our defense did a great job. We isolated No. 88 [Michigan-bound Deakon Tonielli] and he only had a couple of catches. We wanted to make someone else beat us. Our kids have gotten so much better from Week 1 until now. There is no easy out in this side of the conference. Every game is going to be hard-hitting, disciplined football, so to start the conference season with a win is big.”

Oswego hurt itself with nine penalties for 60 yards as well as having a punt blocked and an interception at the Minooka 2-yard line.

“It wasn’t our cleanest game,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “Our defense had a hard time with short fields, especially after the kick return, and their heavy set was able to grind it out.

“I am proud of how our kids fought. They have dealt with a lot of adversity and injuries and keep playing hard. Now, we have to get back to work and fix some things.”