Scouting Week 4 suburban Cook County matchups

Morton (1-2, 1-0) vs. Leyden (0-3, 0-1)

When: Thursday, 6 p.m. at Triton College

Last week: Morton beat Addison Trail 37-7, Leyden lost to Hinsdale South 42-14

Outlook: Leyden has struggled for consistency in its first three games. The Eagles are hoping to avoid losing their fourth consecutive game for the first time since 2013 when they went 0-6 to begin the season. Morton is coming off a huge win last week.

Barrington (0-3) at Evanston (1-2)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Barrington lost to Maine South 38-7, Evanston lost to Prospect 17-14

Outlook: The last time Barrington lost its first three games of the season was back in 2001. Granted that team did not play the schedule the 2022 Broncos have opened with this season with Maine South, Prospect and Warren. Now the Broncos face Evanston and although the Wildkits are 1-2, they lost to Prospect last week on a last-second field goal.

Conant (3-0) at Vernon Hills (0-3)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Conant beat Glenbrook North 42-3, Vernon Hills lost to Rolling Meadows 26-14

Outlook: Two of the biggest surprises of the season in the Northwest suburbs have been the success of Conant and the lack of success of Vernon Hills. Conant has been able to credit much of that success thanks to the play of T.J. Ramsey at quarterback and the play of running backs of Dominick Minnini and Connor Minogue. Vernon Hills, which figured to be one of the top teams in the CSL North this season, has been in every one of its games, but has fallen short in the end.

Elk Grove (3-0) at Niles West (2-1)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Elk Grove beat Niles North 43-0, Niles West lost to Schaumburg 17-7

Outlook: Elk Grove is looking to go 4-0 for the first time since 2004 when the Grenadiers opened their season 11-0. The Grens have outscored their opponents 109-21. Part of that success rests on the shoulders of quarterback Mitch Janczak, who has been outstanding to open the season. He has had staring help from Jacob Elsner and Garrett Ewen. Kachia Ugwu leads a defense that has been as stingy with yards allowed as it has with points allowed. Niles West is playing its first home game of the season.

Hoffman Estates (1-2) at Maine East (1-2)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Hoffman Estates beat Maine West 44-0, Maine East lost to Wheeling 49-12

Outlook: Aiden Cyr returned last week from an injury in a big way and sparked the Hawks. Hoffman Estates scored more points last week than it had in the prior two weeks combined. The Hawks will be looking to gain momentum heading into conference play next week. Maine East is back home after its resounding win at home two weeks ago. The Blue Demons are hoping to capitalize on that energy again this week.

Palatine (3-0) at Glenbrook South (3-0)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Palatine beat New Trier 34-14, Glenbrook South beat Fremd 42-14

Outlook: Both teams have been red hot to begin the 2022 campaign. Palatine has been leaning heavily on quarterback Grant Dersnah, who has thrown for 603 yards. Nate Branch and Thomas Coroneos have been favorite targets while the rushing of Dominick Ball and TJ Luckett have also been key factors in the Pirates’ success. Glenbrook South, which advanced to the 8A quarterfinals last season, has been led this season by quarterback Hunter Kreske.

Prospect (3-0) at Maine South (2-1)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Prospect beat Evanston 17-14, Maine South beat Barrington 38-7

Outlook: This should be the air raid game in a battle between a pair of team that went deep into the state playoffs last year. There could be so many footballs in the sky that the air traffic control people at O’Hare will have to divert the planes that fly over the stadium at Maine South. Prospect quarterback Brad Vierniesel has thrown for 1,071 yards and 13 touchdowns. Maine South quarterback Jack DeFillippis, who was subbing for the injured Ryan Leyden, is coming off a three-touchdown, 182-yard performance against Barrington.

Buffalo Grove (1-2) at Deerfield (1-2)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Buffalo Grove beat Highland Park 45-14, Deerfield lost to Hersey 42-0

Outlook: The Bison got back on the winning track last week, piling up 415 yards in the process. Peyton Diaz has settled into the quarterback role quite nicely while Michael Cervantes is tough to bring down, especially in the open field. The Bison defense has also settled in quite nicely, allowing just 14 points last week after giving up an average of 44 in he first two games. Deerfield’s offense has struggled this season. The Warriors have scored just 28 points.

Fremd (0-3) at New Trier (0-3)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Fremd lost to Glenbrook South 42-14, New Trier lost to Palatine 34-14

Outlook: These two proud programs have fallen on hard times this season. Fremd has been outscored 108-35 this season. Even though it has been in games early, Fremd has not been able to sustain that momentum. New Trier has not been in games at all this season. Despite a good second half last week against Palatine, the Trevians have been outscored 100-21 this year.

Rolling Meadows (2-1) at Glenbrook North (2-1)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Rolling Meadows beat Vernon Hills 26-14, Glenbrook North lost to Conant 42-3

Outlook: Evan Grace, who has thrown for 835 yards and 10 touchdowns, continues to direct the Mustangs toward open terrain. Grace is coming off a three-touchdown performance as Meadows put over 400 yards of total offense for the second consecutive week. Skip Rozanski has also been a key factor in the Mustang offense, rushing for nearly 200 yards this season. Glenbrook North returns home after a long night at Conant last week.

Wheeling (2-1) at Maine West (1-2)

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: Wheeling beat Maine East 49-12, Maine West lost to Hoffman Estates 44-0

Outlook: Wheeling is pointing forward. They have already won more games this season than the Wildcats had won in the previous seasons combined. Wheeling has also scored more points in their first three games than it did all of last season thanks to the play of AJ Marchetti and Simon Micula. Maine West stumbled a bit last week. The Blue Demons hope to turn things around behind Tommy Delaney and Issac Pittman.

Hersey (3-0) at Highland Park (2-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Hersey beat Deerfield 42-0, Highland Park lost to Buffalo Grove 45-14

Outlook: Since halftime of its opening game, Hersey has piled up 115 points. The Huskies have been able to do that with quarterbacks Carter Hansen and Colton Gumino doing great work for Hersey. The Huskies defense has also been outstanding and has posted two shutouts. Highland Park is coming off its first loss of the season, but the Giants are undefeated at home.

Schaumburg (1-2) at Niles North (1-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Schaumburg beat Niles West 17-7, Niles North lost t Elk Grove 43-0

Outlook: Schaumburg is coming off a great second half last week which enabled the Saxons to move into the win column. Running back Anthony DiGioia has been a spark offensively for Schaumburg, scoring two touchdowns in each of the last two games. Niles North has been outscored 70-14 in its last two games after an opening season win against Lake View.

Carmel (3-0, 0-0) vs. St. Viator (3-0, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m. at Forest View

Last week: Carmel beat Leo, St. Viator beat DePaul 42-21

Outlook: St. Viator is off to great start and the Lions are looking to go 4-0 for the first time since 2006. The Charlie Dolsen to Michael Nix combination has been nearly unstoppable with the duo connecting for five touchdowns. Jake VanBooven and Dayvion Ellis also give the Lions the ability to move the ball on the ground. Carmel is also off to a great start, winning their first three games for the first time since 2010.

