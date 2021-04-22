NewsTribune football stat leaders through Week 5

Here is a look at team and individual statistical leaders through four weeks of the spring football season. Leaders are sorted by per-game average.
|TEAM OFFENSE
|G
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|5
|267.2
|147.2
|40.6
|Mendota
|3
|160
|120.7
|25
|Fieldcrest
|4
|143.3
|168.5
|24.8
|La Salle-Peru
|4
|214.5
|46.3
|24.3
|St. Bede
|5
|133.6
|125.4
|23.8
|Hall
|5
|141.2
|99.8
|16
|Amboy-LaMoille
|4
|12.3
|Lowpoint/Henry
|3
|7.3
|Bureau Valley
|4
|83.8
|48.5
|5.8
|TEAM DEFENSE
|G
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|La Salle-Peru
|4
|53.8
|116.3
|8
|Princeton
|5
|90
|86
|9
|Fieldcrest
|4
|10.5
|St. Bede
|5
|160.8
|105.4
|15.6
|Amboy-LaMoille
|4
|31.5
|Mendota
|4
|186
|91.7
|35.7
|Hall
|5
|220.8
|167.2
|36.2
|Bureau Valley
|4
|229.3
|71.5
|36.8
|Lowpoint/Henry
|3
|55.3
|PASSING
|G
|C-A-I
|Yards
|Y/G
|TDs
|Land (FHS)
|4
|52-83-6
|647
|161.8
|8
|Gibson (PHS)
|5
|37-69-3
|728
|145.6
|8
|Damerell (SBA)
|5
|30-50-4
|627
|125.4
|7
|Landgraf (MHS)
|3
|28-65-5
|358
|119.3
|3
|Lucas (Hall)
|5
|24-41-3
|415
|83
|3
|Johnson (BV)
|4
|9-22-3
|194
|48.5
|2
|Hartman (L-P)
|4
|6-17-1
|117
|29.3
|1
|RUSHING
|G
|Car.
|Yards
|Y/G
|TDs
|Fitzpatrick (A-L)
|4
|100
|478
|119.5
|4
|Worrels (PHS)
|5
|81
|482
|96.4
|9
|Carrico (L-P)
|4
|74
|364
|91
|2
|Cusac-McKay (FHS)
|4
|48
|323
|80.8
|2
|Landgraf (MHS)
|3
|48
|228
|76
|3
|Magallanes (MHS)
|3
|35
|179
|59.7
|4
|T. Davis (PHS)
|5
|15
|250
|50
|3
|C. Savitch (Hall)
|4
|28
|197
|49.3
|1
|Hartman (L-P)
|4
|53
|191
|47.8
|3
|Damerell (SBA)
|5
|61
|218
|43.6
|2
|RECEIVING
|G
|Rec.
|Yards
|Y/G
|TDs
|Fortney (SBA)
|5
|17
|419
|83.8
|5
|Lorton (FHS)
|4
|14
|321
|80.3
|5
|Resetich (Hall)
|5
|11
|312
|62.4
|1
|Perez (MHS)
|3
|8
|180
|60
|1
|Cusac-McKay (FHS)
|4
|22
|221
|55.3
|2
|Sierens (PHS)
|5
|12
|254
|50.8
|2
|Britt (BV)
|4
|5
|172
|43
|2
|Magallanes (MHS)
|3
|13
|119
|39.7
|0
|T. Davis (PHS)
|5
|10
|162
|32.4
|3
|Croissant (SBA)
|3
|3
|60
|20
|0
|TEAM RECORDS
|Overall
|Conference
|Princeton
|5-0
|2-0 (Three Rivers Mississippi)
|La Salle-Peru
|4-0
|4-0 (Interstate Eight)
|Fieldcrest
|4-0
|4-0 (HOIC Large)
|St. Bede
|4-1
|3-0 (Three Rivers Mississippi)
|Mendota
|1-2
|1-2 (Big Northern)
|Hall
|1-4
|0-3 (Three Rivers Mississippi)
|Amboy-LaMoille
|1-3
|1-3 (NUIC South)
|Lowpoint/Henry
|0-3
|0-3 (Illinois 8 Man North)
|Bureau Valley
|0-4
|0-1 (Three Rivers Rock)