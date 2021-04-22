August 12, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Friday Night Drive

NewsTribune football stat leaders through Week 5

By Kevin Chlum

La Salle-Peru's Matt Carrico (2) runs the ball against Rochelle. He ranks third in the area in rushing at 91 yards per game. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a look at team and individual statistical leaders through four weeks of the spring football season. Leaders are sorted by per-game average.

TEAM OFFENSEGRushingPassingPoints
Princeton5267.2147.240.6
Mendota3160120.725
Fieldcrest4143.3168.524.8
La Salle-Peru4214.546.324.3
St. Bede5133.6125.423.8
Hall5141.299.816
Amboy-LaMoille412.3
Lowpoint/Henry37.3
Bureau Valley483.848.55.8
TEAM DEFENSEGRushingPassingPoints
La Salle-Peru453.8116.38
Princeton590869
Fieldcrest410.5
St. Bede5160.8105.415.6
Amboy-LaMoille431.5
Mendota418691.735.7
Hall5220.8167.236.2
Bureau Valley4229.371.536.8
Lowpoint/Henry355.3
PASSINGGC-A-IYardsY/GTDs
Land (FHS)452-83-6647161.88
Gibson (PHS)537-69-3728145.68
Damerell (SBA)530-50-4627125.47
Landgraf (MHS)328-65-5358119.33
Lucas (Hall)524-41-3415833
Johnson (BV)49-22-319448.52
Hartman (L-P)46-17-111729.31
RUSHINGGCar.YardsY/GTDs
Fitzpatrick (A-L)4100478119.54
Worrels (PHS)58148296.49
Carrico (L-P)474364912
Cusac-McKay (FHS)44832380.82
Landgraf (MHS)348228763
Magallanes (MHS)33517959.74
T. Davis (PHS)515250503
C. Savitch (Hall)42819749.31
Hartman (L-P)45319147.83
Damerell (SBA)56121843.62
RECEIVINGGRec.YardsY/GTDs
Fortney (SBA)51741983.85
Lorton (FHS)41432180.35
Resetich (Hall)51131262.41
Perez (MHS)38180601
Cusac-McKay (FHS)42222155.32
Sierens (PHS)51225450.82
Britt (BV)45172432
Magallanes (MHS)31311939.70
T. Davis (PHS)51016232.43
Croissant (SBA)3360200
TEAM RECORDSOverallConference
Princeton5-02-0 (Three Rivers Mississippi)
La Salle-Peru4-04-0 (Interstate Eight)
Fieldcrest4-04-0 (HOIC Large)
St. Bede4-13-0 (Three Rivers Mississippi)
Mendota1-21-2 (Big Northern)
Hall1-40-3 (Three Rivers Mississippi)
Amboy-LaMoille1-31-3 (NUIC South)
Lowpoint/Henry0-30-3 (Illinois 8 Man North)
Bureau Valley0-40-1 (Three Rivers Rock)