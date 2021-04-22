NewsTribune football stat leaders through Week 5

Here is a look at team and individual statistical leaders through four weeks of the spring football season. Leaders are sorted by per-game average.

TEAM OFFENSE G Rushing Passing Points Princeton 5 267.2 147.2 40.6 Mendota 3 160 120.7 25 Fieldcrest 4 143.3 168.5 24.8 La Salle-Peru 4 214.5 46.3 24.3 St. Bede 5 133.6 125.4 23.8 Hall 5 141.2 99.8 16 Amboy-LaMoille 4 12.3 Lowpoint/Henry 3 7.3 Bureau Valley 4 83.8 48.5 5.8

TEAM DEFENSE G Rushing Passing Points La Salle-Peru 4 53.8 116.3 8 Princeton 5 90 86 9 Fieldcrest 4 10.5 St. Bede 5 160.8 105.4 15.6 Amboy-LaMoille 4 31.5 Mendota 4 186 91.7 35.7 Hall 5 220.8 167.2 36.2 Bureau Valley 4 229.3 71.5 36.8 Lowpoint/Henry 3 55.3

PASSING G C-A-I Yards Y/G TDs Land (FHS) 4 52-83-6 647 161.8 8 Gibson (PHS) 5 37-69-3 728 145.6 8 Damerell (SBA) 5 30-50-4 627 125.4 7 Landgraf (MHS) 3 28-65-5 358 119.3 3 Lucas (Hall) 5 24-41-3 415 83 3 Johnson (BV) 4 9-22-3 194 48.5 2 Hartman (L-P) 4 6-17-1 117 29.3 1

RUSHING G Car. Yards Y/G TDs Fitzpatrick (A-L) 4 100 478 119.5 4 Worrels (PHS) 5 81 482 96.4 9 Carrico (L-P) 4 74 364 91 2 Cusac-McKay (FHS) 4 48 323 80.8 2 Landgraf (MHS) 3 48 228 76 3 Magallanes (MHS) 3 35 179 59.7 4 T. Davis (PHS) 5 15 250 50 3 C. Savitch (Hall) 4 28 197 49.3 1 Hartman (L-P) 4 53 191 47.8 3 Damerell (SBA) 5 61 218 43.6 2

RECEIVING G Rec. Yards Y/G TDs Fortney (SBA) 5 17 419 83.8 5 Lorton (FHS) 4 14 321 80.3 5 Resetich (Hall) 5 11 312 62.4 1 Perez (MHS) 3 8 180 60 1 Cusac-McKay (FHS) 4 22 221 55.3 2 Sierens (PHS) 5 12 254 50.8 2 Britt (BV) 4 5 172 43 2 Magallanes (MHS) 3 13 119 39.7 0 T. Davis (PHS) 5 10 162 32.4 3 Croissant (SBA) 3 3 60 20 0