NewsTribune football stat leaders through Week 3

Here is a look at team and individual statistical leaders through three weeks of the spring football season. Leaders are sorted by per-game average.
|TEAM OFFENSE
|G
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|3
|307.7
|120
|42.3
|St. Bede
|3
|152
|149.7
|26
|La Salle-Peru
|2
|245
|42
|21.5
|Fieldcrest
|3
|141
|156.3
|18
|Mendota
|2
|102
|106
|16.5
|Hall
|3
|171.7
|71
|11.7
|Amboy-LaMoille
|2
|9.5
|Lowpoint/Henry
|2
|8
|Bureau Valley
|2
|68
|33
|3.5
|TEAM DEFENSE
|G
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|La Salle-Peru
|2
|54
|33.5
|3.5
|Princeton
|3
|72.7
|68.7
|7
|St. Bede
|3
|151.7
|133
|9
|Fieldcrest
|3
|9.3
|Hall
|3
|218.3
|113.3
|27.7
|Bureau Valley
|2
|253
|26
|34
|Amboy-LaMoille
|2
|34
|Mendota
|2
|211.5
|110
|39.5
|Lowpoint/Henry
|2
|51
|PASSING
|G
|C-A-I
|Yards
|Y/G
|TDs
|Damerell (SBA)
|3
|23-35-2
|449
|149.7
|4
|Land (FHS)
|3
|37-62-5
|442
|147.3
|5
|Gibson (PHS)
|3
|24-47-1
|360
|120
|3
|Landgraf (MHS)
|2
|20-43-4
|208
|104
|2
|Lucas (Hall)
|3
|10-18-1
|129
|43
|0
|Hartman (L-P)
|2
|3-7-0
|71
|35.5
|0
|Johnson (BV)
|2
|2-9-2
|66
|33
|1
|RUSHING
|G
|Car.
|Yards
|Y/G
|TDs
|Worrels (PHS)
|3
|52
|336
|112
|7
|Carrico (L-P)
|2
|39
|222
|111
|2
|Cusac-McKay (FHS)
|3
|44
|302
|100.7
|1
|Fitzpatrick (A-L)
|2
|49
|199
|99.5
|1
|C. Savitch (Hall)
|2
|14
|145
|72.5
|1
|Hartman (L-P)
|2
|34
|129
|64.5
|2
|Resetich (Hall)
|3
|24
|166
|55.3
|1
|Sramek (SBA)
|2
|17
|104
|52
|1
|Christiansen (MHS)
|3
|25
|149
|49.7
|3
|Damerell (SBA)
|3
|42
|146
|48.7
|2
|RECEIVING
|G
|Rec.
|Yards
|Y/G
|TDs
|Fortney (SBA)
|3
|11
|246
|82
|2
|Lorton (FHS)
|3
|10
|233
|77.7
|4
|Sierens (PHS)
|3
|8
|175
|58.3
|1
|Resetich (Hall)
|3
|5
|147
|49
|0
|Perez (MHS)
|2
|6
|93
|46.5
|0
|Cusac-McKay (FHS)
|3
|15
|139
|46.3
|1
|Magallanes (MHS)
|2
|9
|77
|38.5
|0
|Britt (BV)
|2
|2
|66
|33
|1
|T. Davis (PHS)
|3
|7
|72
|24
|2
|Croissant (SBA)
|3
|3
|60
|20
|0
|Castaneda (MHS)
|2
|4
|40
|20
|2
|TEAM RECORDS
|Overall
|Conference
|St. Bede
|3-0
|3-0 (Three Rivers)
|Princeton
|3-0
|2-0 (Three Rivers)
|Fieldcrest
|3-0
|3-0 (HOIC)
|La Salle-Peru
|2-0
|2-0 (Interstate 8)
|Hall
|1-2
|1-2 (Three Rivers)
|Mendota
|0-2
|0-2 (BNC)
|Bureau Valley
|0-2
|0-2 (Three Rivers)
|Lowpoint/Henry
|0-2
|0-2 (Illinois 8 Man North)
|Amboy-LaMoille
|0-2
|0-2 (NUIC South)