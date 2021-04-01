August 12, 2022
NewsTribune football stat leaders

By Kevin Chlum

St. Bede's Tyreke Fortney (1) makes a catch over Monmouth-Roseville's Jack Thompson (14). Fortney leads the area in receiving at 82.2 yards per game. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a look at team and individual statistical leaders through three weeks of the spring football season. Leaders are sorted by per-game average.

TEAM OFFENSEGRushingPassingPoints
Princeton3307.712042.3
St. Bede3152149.726
La Salle-Peru22454221.5
Fieldcrest3141156.318
Mendota210210616.5
Hall3171.77111.7
Amboy-LaMoille29.5
Lowpoint/Henry28
Bureau Valley268333.5
TEAM DEFENSEGRushingPassingPoints
La Salle-Peru25433.53.5
Princeton372.768.77
St. Bede3151.71339
Fieldcrest39.3
Hall3218.3113.327.7
Bureau Valley22532634
Amboy-LaMoille234
Mendota2211.511039.5
Lowpoint/Henry251
PASSINGGC-A-IYardsY/GTDs
Damerell (SBA)323-35-2449149.74
Land (FHS)337-62-5442147.35
Gibson (PHS)324-47-13601203
Landgraf (MHS)220-43-42081042
Lucas (Hall)310-18-1129430
Hartman (L-P)23-7-07135.50
Johnson (BV)22-9-266331
RUSHINGGCar.YardsY/GTDs
Worrels (PHS)3523361127
Carrico (L-P)2392221112
Cusac-McKay (FHS)344302100.71
Fitzpatrick (A-L)24919999.51
C. Savitch (Hall)21414572.51
Hartman (L-P)23412964.52
Resetich (Hall)32416655.31
Sramek (SBA)217104521
Christiansen (MHS)32514949.73
Damerell (SBA)34214648.72
RECEIVINGGRec.YardsY/GTDs
Fortney (SBA)311246822
Lorton (FHS)31023377.74
Sierens (PHS)3817558.31
Resetich (Hall)35147490
Perez (MHS)269346.50
Cusac-McKay (FHS)31513946.31
Magallanes (MHS)297738.50
Britt (BV)2266331
T. Davis (PHS)3772242
Croissant (SBA)3360200
Castaneda (MHS)2440202
TEAM RECORDSOverallConference
St. Bede3-03-0 (Three Rivers)
Princeton3-02-0 (Three Rivers)
Fieldcrest3-03-0 (HOIC)
La Salle-Peru2-02-0 (Interstate 8)
Hall1-21-2 (Three Rivers)
Mendota0-20-2 (BNC)
Bureau Valley0-20-2 (Three Rivers)
Lowpoint/Henry0-20-2 (Illinois 8 Man North)
Amboy-LaMoille0-20-2 (NUIC South)