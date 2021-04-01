NewsTribune football stat leaders

Here is a look at team and individual statistical leaders through three weeks of the spring football season. Leaders are sorted by per-game average.

TEAM OFFENSE G Rushing Passing Points Princeton 3 307.7 120 42.3 St. Bede 3 152 149.7 26 La Salle-Peru 2 245 42 21.5 Fieldcrest 3 141 156.3 18 Mendota 2 102 106 16.5 Hall 3 171.7 71 11.7 Amboy-LaMoille 2 9.5 Lowpoint/Henry 2 8 Bureau Valley 2 68 33 3.5

TEAM DEFENSE G Rushing Passing Points La Salle-Peru 2 54 33.5 3.5 Princeton 3 72.7 68.7 7 St. Bede 3 151.7 133 9 Fieldcrest 3 9.3 Hall 3 218.3 113.3 27.7 Bureau Valley 2 253 26 34 Amboy-LaMoille 2 34 Mendota 2 211.5 110 39.5 Lowpoint/Henry 2 51

PASSING G C-A-I Yards Y/G TDs Damerell (SBA) 3 23-35-2 449 149.7 4 Land (FHS) 3 37-62-5 442 147.3 5 Gibson (PHS) 3 24-47-1 360 120 3 Landgraf (MHS) 2 20-43-4 208 104 2 Lucas (Hall) 3 10-18-1 129 43 0 Hartman (L-P) 2 3-7-0 71 35.5 0 Johnson (BV) 2 2-9-2 66 33 1

RUSHING G Car. Yards Y/G TDs Worrels (PHS) 3 52 336 112 7 Carrico (L-P) 2 39 222 111 2 Cusac-McKay (FHS) 3 44 302 100.7 1 Fitzpatrick (A-L) 2 49 199 99.5 1 C. Savitch (Hall) 2 14 145 72.5 1 Hartman (L-P) 2 34 129 64.5 2 Resetich (Hall) 3 24 166 55.3 1 Sramek (SBA) 2 17 104 52 1 Christiansen (MHS) 3 25 149 49.7 3 Damerell (SBA) 3 42 146 48.7 2

RECEIVING G Rec. Yards Y/G TDs Fortney (SBA) 3 11 246 82 2 Lorton (FHS) 3 10 233 77.7 4 Sierens (PHS) 3 8 175 58.3 1 Resetich (Hall) 3 5 147 49 0 Perez (MHS) 2 6 93 46.5 0 Cusac-McKay (FHS) 3 15 139 46.3 1 Magallanes (MHS) 2 9 77 38.5 0 Britt (BV) 2 2 66 33 1 T. Davis (PHS) 3 7 72 24 2 Croissant (SBA) 3 3 60 20 0 Castaneda (MHS) 2 4 40 20 2