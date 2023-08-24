BCR Coaches Poll: Princeton, Rockridge picked to repeat in the Three Rivers

Princeton and Rockridge will be the teams to beat again in the Three Rivers Conference, according to the annual BCR Preseason Coaches Poll.

Each coach was asked to rank the teams 1-5 in the East and 1-6 in the West, excluding their own team.

League coaches predicted that the Tigers will repeat in the TRAC East and the Rockets will remain on top in the TRAC West. Both were chosen unanimously by their peers.

The Tigers are five-time defending TRAC East champions.

Princeton received all five first-place votes by the other coaches in the East for 25 points. Newman (18) took second with Kewanee (16) and Bureau Valley (16) tying for third, Hall (10) was fifth and Mendota (9) was sixth.

One coach in the West did not respond. The division rankings were adjusted according with teams receiving points based on their average vote.

Rockridge received all six first-place votes, receiving 36 points. The Rockets were followed by Morrison (31), Monmouth-Roseville (24), Orion (19), Sherrard (17), Erie-Prophetstown (15) and Riverdale (6).

Three Rivers East Points Princeton 25 Newman 18 Bureau Valley 16 Kewanee 16 Hall 10 Mendota 9