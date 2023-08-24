August 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

BCR Coaches Poll: Princeton, Rockridge picked to repeat in the Three Rivers

Tigers are five-time defending TRAC East champions

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton head coach Ryan Pearson watches his team play during the 7-on-7 meet on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Princeton High School.

Ryan Pearson's Princeton Tigers have been picked to win their sixth straight conference championship, according to Three Rivers East coaches in the BCR preseason poll. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton and Rockridge will be the teams to beat again in the Three Rivers Conference, according to the annual BCR Preseason Coaches Poll.

Each coach was asked to rank the teams 1-5 in the East and 1-6 in the West, excluding their own team.

League coaches predicted that the Tigers will repeat in the TRAC East and the Rockets will remain on top in the TRAC West. Both were chosen unanimously by their peers.

The Tigers are five-time defending TRAC East champions.

Princeton received all five first-place votes by the other coaches in the East for 25 points. Newman (18) took second with Kewanee (16) and Bureau Valley (16) tying for third, Hall (10) was fifth and Mendota (9) was sixth.

One coach in the West did not respond. The division rankings were adjusted according with teams receiving points based on their average vote.

Rockridge received all six first-place votes, receiving 36 points. The Rockets were followed by Morrison (31), Monmouth-Roseville (24), Orion (19), Sherrard (17), Erie-Prophetstown (15) and Riverdale (6).

Three Rivers EastPoints
Princeton25
Newman18
Bureau Valley16
Kewanee16
Hall10
Mendota9
Three Rivers West*
Rockridge36
Morrison30
Monmouth-Roseville22
Orion19
Sherrard17
Erie-Prophetstown15
Riverdale6
* One coach did not respond, points were adjusted