CCL/ESCC shakes up divisional alignment

Nazareth Academy's Henry Sakalas (8) tackles Fenwick's ball carrier Mike Muprhy (5) during the 6A semifinals game on held at Nazareth Academy High School in La Grange Park. Nazareth remains in the CCL/ESCC Green Division while Fenwick now finds itself in the Orange Division. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The CCL/ESCC recently announced its new alignment for the next two football seasons.

Several teams in the 24-team grouping find themselves in different divisions than the last two seasons.

The league uses an algorithm that includes in league victories over the last two seasons, participants in the schools football program and boys enrolled in the school to determine which divisions they should be in.

Those categories are weighted to determine and overall score with the four highest programs being placed in the Blue Division. Those four teams are Brother Rice, Loyola, Marist and Mount Carmel.

The Green Division comes next and now features four teams that either won a state title, St. Francis (5A) and Montini (4A), finished as a state runner-up St. Rita (7A) or was a semifinalist Nazareth (6A).

Orange Division teams are Carmel, Fenwick, Providence and St. Ignatius, while White Division teams are DePaul Prep, IC Catholic, Joliet Catholic and St. Laurence.

The Purple Division includes Benet, Marmion, Notre Dame and St. Patrick while the Red Division has De La Salle, Leo, Marian Catholic and St. Viator.

The league plays two non-conference games in Week 1 and 2 and then the remaining seven games are played inside of the league either with divisional contests or crossover games.

Locations of games haven’t been officially released but each schools opponents have been released for the next two seasons.

Mount Carmel: Nazareth, Loyola, St. Patrick, Brother Rice, Providence, Joliet Catholic, Marist.

Loyola: St. Rita, Mount Carmel, Benet, Marist, St. Ignatius, IC Catholic, Brother Rice.

Brother Rice: St. Francis, Marist, Marmion, Mount Carmel, Fenwick, DePaul Prep, Loyola.

Marist: Montini, Brother Rice, Niles Notre Dame, Loyola, Carmel, St. Laurence, Mt. Carmel.

Nazareth: Mount Carmel, St. Rita, Providence, St. Francis, Marian Catholic, St. Patrick, Montini.

St. Rita: Loyola, Nazareth, St. Ignatius, Montini, St. Viator, Benet, St. Francis.

St. Francis: Brother Rice, Montini, Fenwick, Nazareth, Leo, Marmion, St. Rita.

Montini: Marist, St. Francis, Carmel, St. Rita, De La Salle, Niles Notre Dame, Nazareth.

Providence: Joliet Catholic, St. Ignatius, Nazareth, Fenwick, Mount Carmel, Marian Catholic, Carmel.

St. Ignatius: IC Catholic, Providence, St. Rita, Carmel, Loyola, St. Viator, Fenwick.

Fenwick: DePaul Prep, Carmel, St. Francis, Providence, Brother Rice, Leo, St. Ignatius.

Carmel: St. Laurence, Fenwick, Montini, St. Ignatius, Marist, De La Salle, Providence.

Joliet Catholic: Providence, IC Catholic, Marian Catholic, DePaul Prep, St. Patrick, Mount Carmel, St. Laurence.

IC Catholic: St. Ignatius, Joliet Catholic, St. Viator, St. Laurence, Benet, Loyola, DePaul Prep.

DePaul Prep: Fenwick, St. Laurence, Leo, Joliet Catholic, Marmion, Brother Rice, IC Catholic.

St. Laurence: Carmel, DePaul Prep, De La Salle, IC Catholic, Niles Notre Dame, Marist, Joliet Catholic.

St. Patrick: Marian Catholic, Benet, Mount Carmel, Marmion, Joliet Catholic, Nazareth, Niles Notre Dame.

Benet: St. Viator, St. Patrick, Loyola, Niles Notre Dame, IC Catholic, St. Rita, Marmion.

Marmion: Leo, Niles Notre Dame, Brother Rice, St. Patrick, DePaul Prep, St. Francis, Benet.

Niles Notre Dame: De La Salle, Marmion, Marist, Benet, St. Laurence, Montini, St. Patrick.

Marian Catholic: St. Patrick, St. Viator, Joliet Catholic, Leo, Nazareth, Providence, De La Salle.

St. Viator: Benet, Marian Catholic, IC Catholic, De La Salle, St. Rita, St. Ignatius, Leo.

Leo: Marmion, De La Salle, DePaul Prep, Marian Catholic, St. Francis, Fenwick, St. Viator.

De La Salle: Niles Notre Dame, Leo, St. Laurence, St. Viator, Montini, Carmel, Marian Catholic.