Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Analysis | Friday Night Drive

Steve Soucie’s Week 5 playoff projection: Small upsets tinker with field’s construction

15 new teams enter the projected draw

Steve Soucie's Week 5 playoff projection

Steve Soucie's Week 5 playoff projection (John Sahly)

By Steve Soucie

With over half the regular season in the books, it’s becoming a lot clearer which teams are headed toward the top seed lines in most of the classes.

There are still some things to be decided but for the most part barring something extreme who will likely land on the top or near the top of most of the classifications is well on its way to be decided.

What hasn’t been decided is what might happen in who is going to round out the field. Every week has a number of games that are going to decide teams that after that result have a reasonable path to five wins and those who don’t.

And to be completely honest, many of those games, could go either way.

This week there were several games that fit that profile and there were also several games that went the opposite way that the projection leaned to.

It happens. Consider Forreston’s win over Galena, where the Cardinals stopped a two-point conversion with no time left that spared the game going into overtime.

Galena had a clear path to at least five wins before the game and still does. Forreston’s, however, went from pretty murky to somewhat likely.

And since a spot had to be created for Forreston in the Class 1A draw, that led to a switch that would ultimately affect all eight classes and switch the bubble line for all of them.

Other games also fit this mold. Pekin dropped three of its first four games of the regular season and seemed to have two games remaining on its Mid-Illini Conference schedule that were going to be games that were going to be troublesome. But they edged out Morton (one of those two games) in Week 5. That win for Pekin coupled with the fact that the loss while it will drop Morton some seed placement it won’t likely lead to them missing the field. So once again, Pekin’s addition wasn’t simply a swap out, it was one that required a field spot to be created for them, this time in the 6A field.

Some other games went in the other direction where a team that seemed on a path to five wins experienced an unexpected loss that makes getting to five wins a lot less likely than it was a week ago.

There were even more of them than surprise success stories, hence, a whopping 10 4-5 teams were needed to be added to the field to get to 256 teams.

And while the battles between two undefeated teams are getting deserved attention as the season moves along, the ones that will ultimately decide how this field is ultimately put together come from the group of teams that may already have three or even four losses already.

Here is the Week 5 playoff projection for all eight classes:

Class 1A

Teams on the bubble between 1A/2A (from closest to bubble to farthest): Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Cumberland, Arthur, Momence, Newman Central Catholic,

Class 2A

Teams on the bubble between 1A/2A (from closest to bubble to farthest): Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Cumberland, Arthur, Momence, Newman Central Catholic,

Teams on the bubble between 2A/1A (from closest to bubble to farthest): Chicago Richards, Sullivan, Chester, Riverdale, Mendon Unity.

Teams on the bubble between 2A/3A (from closest to bubble to farthest): Vandalia, Wilmington, Pana, Elmwood, DuQuoin.

Class 3A

Teams on the bubble between 2A/3A (from closest to bubble to farthest): Vandalia, Wilmington, Pana, Elmwood, DuQuoin.

Teams on the bubble between 3A/2A (from closest to bubble to farthest): West Frankfort, Stillman Valley, Aurora Central Catholic, Hillsboro, Oregon.

Teams on the bubble between 3A/4A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Bishop McNamara, Noble/Rauner, Manteno, IC Catholic, Paris.

Class 4A

Teams on the bubble between 3A/4A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Bishop McNamara, Noble/Rauner, Manteno, IC Catholic, Paris.

Teams on the bubble between 4A/3A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): South Shore, Benton, Columbia, Macomb, Alton Marquette.

Teams on the bubble between 4A/5A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Normal University, Decatur MacArthur, Woodstock, Sterling, Woodstock North.

Class 5A

Teams on the bubble between 4A/5A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Normal University, Decatur MacArthur, Woodstock, Sterling, Woodstock North.

Teams on the bubble between 5A/4A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Corliss, Mahomet-Seymour, Noble/Bulls, Marion, Morton.

Teams on the bubble between 5A/6A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Glenwood, Dunlap, Wauconda, Champaign Centennial, Washington.

Class 6A

Teams on the bubble between 5A/6A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Glenwood, Dunlap, Wauconda, Champaign Centennial, Washington.

Teams on the bubble between 6A/5A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Crete-Monee, Normal West, Kennedy, Burlington Central, Goode.

Teams on the bubble between 6A/7A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Carmel, East Moline United, Harlem, Wheaton Warrenville South, Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Class 7A

Teams on the bubble between 6A/7A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Carmel, East Moline United, Harlem, Wheaton Warrenville South, Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Teams on the bubble between 7A/6A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Addison Trail, St. Charles North, Reavis, Willowbrook, Kenwood.

Teams on the bubble between 7A/8A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Belleville East, Edwardsville, Schaumburg, Glenbard West, Glenbard East.

Class 8A

Teams on the bubble between 7A/8A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Belleville East, Edwardsville, Schaumburg, Glenbard West, Glenbard East.

Teams on the bubble between 8A/7A (from closest to the bubble to farthest): Elgin. Hinsdale Central, Maine South, Marist, Palatine.

High School FootballIHSAFriday Night DriveFND - DeKalb CountyFND - DuPage & Cook CountiesFND - Illinois ValleyFND - Kane CountyFND - KankakeeFND - Kendall CountyFND - Lake CountyFND - McHenry CountyFND - Ogle CountyFND - Sauk ValleyFND - Will & Grundy CountiesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesDeKalb County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesKendall County Front Headlines
Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.