2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 8A first-round analysis

Lincoln-Way East and Loyola can’t meet for a third consecutive time in the Class 8A title game because they are on the same side of the bracket, so who will emerge as a new challenger? Steve Soucie breaks down the opening round of the 2024 IHSA Class 8A playoffs.

First-round matchups

Lincoln-Way East vs. Niles West: Lincoln-Way East got its sternest test of the season in Week 9, but still won by three touchdowns against Naperville Central. It was the only contested game all season where Lincoln-Way East failed to score at least 47 points. Niles West defeated no playoff bound teams and lost to two teams that didn’t make the field.

Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Taft vs. Minooka: Taft continues to improve but missed a chance to share the in the CPL Red Division title with a Week 9 loss to Whitney Young. Minooka roared out of the gates with a 5-0 record, but the second half of the season has been much more of a slog than the first portion. The hope is that the Indians defense can resemble the form it took during the first half rather than the second where they’ve given up the lion’s share of the points they’ve allowed this season.

Pick: Minooka

Glenbard East vs. Curie: Glenbard East found the reconfigured Upstate Eight Conference to its liking, rolling to a division title and falling just once to undefeated West Aurora in a crossover. The Rams head into the postseason having scored 40-plus points in their last seven games. Curie started 0-3 on the season but clawed back into the playoff picture largely due to its defense only allowing 44 points over its final six games.

Pick: Glenbard East

Stevenson vs. Sandburg: Stevenson moved up a few notches in the North Suburban Conference pecking order this season, losing to just Libertyville in league play. Sandburg snuck up on some foes this season, piecing together a five-game winning streak that included notching wins against both Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way West. But the Eagles do head into the postseason on a three-game losing streak.

Pick: Stevenson

West Aurora vs. Huntley: The Blackhawks made a triumphant return to the Upstate Eight Conference, completing its first undefeated regular season since 2016 by cruising through the league with almost no resistance. Although Huntley did push Cary-Grove to the brink in a Week 7 matchup, the Red Raiders haven’t beat a playoff caliber team all season.

Pick: West Aurora

Naperville North vs. Maine South: The Huskies have put together a very strong season and have rattled off five consecutive victories to close the regular season. Offense hasn’t been an issue, especially recently as the Huskies have scored 218 points during that late season run. Maine South was 1-3 at one point, but has dismantled almost all of its opponents since those early season foibles.

Pick: Maine South

Marist vs. Glenbrook South: Marist was one point away from completing an undefeated season as its lone blemish came in a 31-30 loss to Joliet Catholic in Week 4. The RedHawks offense had few problems and when it was slowed a bit the defense stepped in and took control holding half of its schedule to a touchdown or less. Glenbrook South recovered from a 1-3 start, but only beat one playoff bound team.

Pick: Marist

Loyola vs. Belleville East: Early season struggles made some question whether or not Loyola would be a legitimate contender to try to make a run at repeating its state title. But since starting 1-2, Loyola has really put the clamps down on foes, holding opponents to a touchdown or less in four of their last five games. Belleville East has a solid resume, but the road trip to WIlmette is probably going to be a little bit more than the Lancers can manage.

Pick: Loyola

Lyons vs. Joliet West: Lyons completed a very difficult feat, running the table in one of the deepest conferences in the state, the West Suburban Silver. The Lions completed the trick leaning largely on its defense giving up just 64 points in its league games. Joliet West wasn’t able to duplicate its breakout campaign of a year ago, but the Tigers played very well in the second half of the season.

Pick: Lyons

Downers Grove South vs. Plainfield South: Downers Grove South started 1-2, but has answered that early season adversity with largely dominant wins on its way to a conference championship. Plainfield South seemed to come out of nowhere after going 2-7 in 2023. The Cougars played staunch defense all season and other than a 31-point outburst from Plainfield North in Week 3, the Cougars wouldn’t allow more than 13 points to any other opponent.

Pick: Downers Grove South

Naperville Central vs. Schaumburg: Naperville Central grinded its way to an 8-0 record but ran into a Lincoln-Way East team they couldn’t outlast in Week 9. Still, the Redhawks have proved their mettle, especially on defense where they have held opponents to two touchdowns or less in six of their nine games. Schaumburg was pushed up to Class 8A unexpectedly but whatever happens here doesn’t deflate a nice turnaround season for the Saxons.

Pick: Naperville Central

Fremd vs. Andrew: Here’s a battle of two teams that likely exceeded preseason expectations for them. Fremd was a whisper away from at least forcing overtime in its only loss of the season to Palatine, while Andrew picked off a number of teams they likely were considered underdogs in those games.

Pick: Fremd

Oswego vs. Waubonsie Valley: Oswego’s spectacular defense guided them to an undefeated season where not many opponents had any chance of breaking through. The Panthers allowed more than a touchdown to opponents just twice and no one got more than 13 points. Waubonsie Valley’s five wins came over opponents that combined for just 11 wins on the year.

Pick: Oswego

York vs. Edwardsville: York is hoping to make another deep run in the 8A playoffs similar to its semifinal runs the last two years. The Dukes have been consistent this year and they’ll need that trait to help them get through this opening round matchup. Two of the three Edwardsville losses come to strong opponents from outside of Illinois while the Tigers actually raised the most eyebrows from a one-touchdown loss to East St. Louis.

Pick: Edwardsville

Palatine vs. Warren: Palatine’s only setback was one-point loss to St. Charles North in the opening week of the season. The Pirates have had some close calls otherwise but have always figured out a way to stay on the right side of the ledger. Warren’s jam packed schedule got the better of them multiple times this season, but Warren is still built in a way that makes them a difficult postseason foe.

Pick: Palatine

Barrington vs. South Elgin: This game will be a case study in seeing if South Elgin can bridge the gap that separated these two teams back in Week 1 where the Broncos rolled to a 64-21. Barrington used that win to catapult them to a 5-0 start, while South Elgin scuffled to a 1-3 beginning before getting on track for a five-game winning streak where they averaged nearly 50 points per game.

Pick: Barrington