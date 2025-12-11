Oswego's Teddy Manikas (1) makes a reception during the varsity football second-round 8A playoff game between Oswego and Lane Tech. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Here is the 2025 Record Newspapers All-Area football team.

OFFENSE

Yorkville senior Jack Beetham (Yorkville Athletics )

Jack Beetham, Yorkville, senior, quarterback: Completed 56% of his passes for 1,500 yards with 12 touchdowns, and also ran for seven touchdowns. All-conference pick and Class 7A honorable mention all-state.

Yorkville senior Gavin Delaney (Yorkville Athletics )

Gavin Delaney, Yorkville, senior, offensive lineman: Two-year starter at right tackle was an all-conference pick.

Oswego East senior Connor Griffin (Oswego East Athletics)

Connor Griffin, Oswego East, senior, offensive lineman: Two-year starter had 28 pancake blocks and led offensive line for an offense that averaged 300 yards per game. All-conference in SPC West.

Yorkville senior TJ Harland (Yorkville Athletics )

TJ Harland, Yorkville, senior, running back: Rushed for 773 yards on 5.8 yards per carry with three touchdowns. Also had 14 catches for 194 yards with six touchdowns. All-conference pick.

Oswego senior Teddy Manikas (Oswego Athletics )

Teddy Manikas, Oswego, senior, receiver: Third-year varsity player had 50 catches for 771 yards and five touchdowns. All-conference pick in SPC West.

Sandwich senior Nick Michalek (Sandwich Athletics)

Nick Michalek, Sandwich, senior, running back/defensive back: Topped 1,000 yards rushing for third straight season. Rushed for 1,348 yards and nine touchdowns on 169 carries. Also had seven catches for 163 yards and two TDs and returned a kickoff for a TD. Defensively had 68 tackles, three forced fumbles and one interception.

Plano senior Kolten Schimandle (Plano Athletics )

Kolten Schimandle, Plano, senior, linebacker/running back: Rushed for 479 yards and five touchdowns on 105 carries, 4.6 yards per carry. Defensively had 51 tackles and eight tackles for loss. First team all-conference in KRC, academic all-state.

Yorkville senior Caden Steg (Yorkville Athle)

Caden Steg, Yorkville, senior, offensive lineman: Three-year starter at left guard was an all-conference pick.

Oswego senior Kaleb Stumpenhorst (Oswego Athletics )

Kaleb Stumpenhorst, Oswego, senior, kicker/punter: Made 13 of 16 field goals with a long of 50 yards, including game-winning field goal in Class 8A semifinal. Was 26-for-26 on extra points. Also excelled as a punter and generating touchbacks on kickoffs.

Oswego senior Mariano Velasco (Oswego Athletics )

Mariano Velasco, Oswego, senior, defensive back/wide receiver: Two-way standout had 30 catches for 753 yards and 10 touchdowns at receiver. Defensively had six interceptions, four returned for touchdowns, with 51 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and nine pass breakups . All-conference in SPC West and Class 8A all-state pick.

Oswego East senior Jasiah Watson (Oswego East Athletics )

Jasiah Watson, Oswego East, senior, running back: Rushed for 1,271 yards and 13 touchdowns. All-conference in SPC West and honorable mention Class 8A all-state.

DEFENSE

Sandwich senior Jeffrey Ashley (Sandwich Athletics )

Jeffrey Ashley, Sandwich, senior, linebacker/running back: Three-year starter had 57 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. At fullback rushed for 641 yards and nine touchdowns on 129 carries.

Plano sophomore Cooper Beaty (Plano Athletics )

Cooper Beaty, Plano, sophomore, linebacker/tight end: Had 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a sack. Offensively had two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. First team all-conference in KRC, academic all-state.

Oswego junior Quinten Jackson (ALEX RODRIGUEZ)

Quinten Jackson, Oswego, junior, defensive back: Had four interceptions, 43 tackles, and two tackles for loss through 13 games.

Yorkville senior Daniel Kraus (Yorkville Athletics )

Daniel Kraus, Yorkville, senior, linebacker: Had 51 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. All-conference pick.

Oswego junior Cam Loghmani (Oswego Athletics )

Cam Loghmani, Oswego, junior, linebacker: Had 58 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Oswego East senior Jamari McKay (Oswego East Athletics )

Jamari McKay, Oswego East, senior, defensive back/athlete: Had 36 tackles, 19 of them solos, with seven pass break ups, two tackles for loss and an interception. Had a 54.6 average with one touchdown on five kickoff returns. Offensively had seven catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Oswego junior Ethan Pilip (Oswego Athletics )

Ethan Pilip, Oswego, junior, defensive lineman: Had 57 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception at defensive end.

Oswego East junior Jack Ponto (Oswego East Athletics )

Jack Ponto, Oswego East, junior, linebacker: Had 73 tackles, 45 of them solos, with 13 tackles for loss and three sacks. All-conference in SPC West.

Yorkville sophomore Jayden Ruth (Yorkville Athletics )

Jayden Ruth, Yorkville, sophomore, defensive back/receiver: Had 30 tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception. Offensively had 12 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns. All-conference pick.

Oswego senior Andrew Shaw (ALEX RODRIGUEZ)

Andrew Shaw, Oswego, senior, defensive lineman: Defensive tackle had 38 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Oswego senior Conor Tully (Oswego Athletics )

Conor Tully, Oswego, senior, linebacker: After missing all of his junior year with an injury, Tully returned to record team-high 95 tackles through 13 games, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

Honorable Mention

Bryce Baxa, Yorkville, sophomore, defensive line; AJ DiVito, Yorkville, senior, receiver; Lincoln Ijams, Oswego East, senior, receiver; Dylan Johnson, Sandwich, offensive/defensive line; Zamarion Taylor, Oswego East, senior, kickoff return/punt return; Isaac Uhrich, Plano, senior, linebacker.