Montini’s Israel Abrams commits to Miami: ‘It’s a place I can see myself growing’

Less than a year ago, Miami quarterback Cam Ward went first overall to the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Hurricanes are likely to have another quarterback drafted later this month in Carson Beck, a transfer from Georgia who led Miami to three postseason wins and a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Montini’s Israel Abrams, whose inspirations include NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, will look to join Miami’s growing list of quarterbacks to reach the NFL. The junior quarterback and four-star 2027 prospect announced his commitment to the Hurricanes during a live broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN Friday afternoon.

“Miami was the one that seemed most right to me,” Abrams said. “It seemed to fit my personality the most and it seemed like a place that I should be. It’s a place I can see myself growing. Coach [Shannon] Dawson, the OC, is a smart guy and when Carson Beck gets drafted, he’ll have five active quarterbacks in the NFL under his coaching.”

One of the top-ranked junior quarterback prospects in the nation, Abrams holds a 24-0 record as Montini’s starter. Abrams, who took over midway through his sophomore season, guided the Broncos to the Class 3A state championship in 2024. He then led Montini to a perfect 14-0 season and a Class 4A state championship victory in 2025.

“It’s a great decision and I think he’s going to be very happy there,” Montini coach Mike Bukovsky said. “I’m very proud of him and I think there are a lot of great things in his future. His physical tools are the best I’ve ever seen at the position in my 36 years of coaching high school football. I’m proud of how he’s handled this whole process.”

Since taking over the starting role, Abrams has been nothing short of spectacular. As a sophomore, he threw for 2,033 yards and 29 scores with just three interceptions while rushing for 335 yards. The Broncos finished 12-2 and blew out Monticello 49-8 to win the 3A state title. In that game, Abrams threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

“What I bring to a team is energy,” Abrams said. “Energy could be the factor that decides whether your team’s going to go today or not. I don’t like to let my team see me down and when I am, they’re there to pick me back up. If I’m smooth, then everything else can be smooth. That even-keeled trait about me, I never get too high or too low.”

Montini’s Israel Abrams carries the ball on a quarterback keeper during the IHSA Class 4A state championship game against Rochester in Normal. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Abrams elevated his game as a junior, mixing a variety of throws while flashing the same dual-threat ability he had as a sophomore. Abrams, who spearheaded a Montini offense that set multiple school records, threw for 4,072 and 40 touchdowns with six interceptions. He hit on nearly 69% of his passes and added 10 rushing touchdowns in 2025.

“What I really see at our level, and I’m hoping this will translate to the next level, is his ability to break the game down,” Bukovsky said. “He’s grown a lot in that area over the last couple of years and that’s a key at the next level. The most important thing is your mental approach to the game, how you balance yourself and how you handle adversity.”

With Abrams under center, Montini went undefeated and beat notable opponents along the way. The Broncos took down eventual 6A state champion Fenwick in Week 3 and 6A semifinalist St. Laurence in Week 9. In a battle of top-ranked quarterbacks, Abrams posted 568 yards passing in a 55-54 win over Carmel and Nebraska recruit Trae Taylor.

Montini Catholic's Israel Abrams (7) passes the ball during the 4A quarterfinals game while taking on Coal City held at Montini Catholic High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

“From my sophomore year to my junior year, I made sure I mentally did everything I could to prepare for everything we did and every team we played,” Abrams said. “I had the highest hours in film every week and it showed in my tape. Between the different types of throws I made and the ways I identified coverages, it’s slowing down for me.”

Abrams threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns in Montini’s 47-33 win over Rochester in the 4A state title game. Once the season ended, postseason accolades flew in faster than Bronco touchdowns. Abrams was named both a MaxPreps All-American and the Illinois High School Football Player of the Year. He was named the Suburban Life Player of the Year and the Friday Night Drive Offensive Player of the Year.

He isn’t ready to settle, however. As the future Hurricane gears up for his senior season, his goals include winning a third state title for the Broncos and cementing himself as the best high school quarterback from Illinois. In addition to showing more of his rushing ability, he’s also aiming to break the team’s passing and touchdown records.

Montini's Israel Abrams (7) and his teammates celebrate beating Morris during the IHSA Class 4A semifinals football playoff game in Lombard. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

“I’m starting to test myself more,” Abrams said. “I can feel that my arm has gotten stronger so I’m starting to try different things with the way I flick the ball off my hand and using different arm slots... I want to have a better running year. I want to use my legs more.”

Abrams will join a Miami program that defeated Texas A&M in the first round, Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic and Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl this past season. The 6-foot-4, 194-pounder will play for coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Dawson, who has landed multiple quarterbacks including Ward, Clayton Tune, Nick Mullens and likely Beck in the NFL throughout his career.

“Miami reached out at the end of February,” said Abrams, who held offers from Auburn, Purdue, Florida State, Kentucky and many more. “From the jump, there was a good spark. One of their recruiting guys, Jacob Lucas, was hands-down one of the best humans you could be around. He’s genuinely a really good guy and that was a big reason.”