IHSA members vote to move up start of 2026 preseason

Prairie Ridge’s Walter Pollack takes part in a drill during the 2024 football offseason. The IHSA has voted to move up the start of the summer preseason for the 2026 season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Following the conclusion of voting, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced Friday that member schools voted to approve a special by-law proposal impacting the start date of the 2026 football season and also the number of practices required per player to compete in the first contest.

The first practice date of the 2026 football season will move forward to Wednesday, August 5. In addition, each player will be required to complete 12 days of on-field practices (excluding Sundays; 1 ½ hours per player per practice required) before becoming eligible to compete in games.

The proposal passed by a margin of 290-245, with 67 schools voicing no opinion. Voting opened on January 29, and 75% (602) of the IHSA membership cast a ballot in the special election.

IHSA member schools voted in December to expand the playoffs by one week, and as a result, it reduced the required number of practices prior to the first contest to nine practices. Following that vote, the IHSA conducted extensive discussions with the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and other state and national leaders on player safety, which ultimately led the IHSA Board of Directors to initiate the process of a special vote to address both.

“Despite the cumbersome nature of the process, I am confident this outcome is in the best interest of student-athlete safety,” said Executive Director Craig Anderson. “We recognize that our member schools may bring forward ideas to alter the 2027 football season schedule as a result, and we welcome that. However, given that we are less than six months from the season, we believe this is a positive result that provides scheduling clarity for teams, coaches, and student-athletes ahead of the 2026 season, while prioritizing safety.”