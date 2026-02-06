A star in the playoffs, Fenwick’s Jake Thies enjoys breakout junior season, picks up multiple Power 4 offers

Jake Thies shined brightest in the game’s most critical moments this past season.

As Fenwick battled Burlington Central in the Class 6A state quarterfinals, Thies steamrolled the Rocket defense for 249 yards and four touchdowns. In the semifinals, Thies eclipsed 100 rushing and 100 receiving yards before leading the Fenwick defense on a game-clinching stop to stun defending 5A champion Nazareth.

All of his clutch efforts culminated in the state finals, where Thies and the Friars entered as underdogs against national powerhouse East St. Louis. Looking to make a statement, Thies broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown run and snatched a key interception late in the second half as Fenwick shocked the Flyers for a 38-28 victory.

“It all started in the offseason,” said Thies, who scored twice and had 18 tackles in the win. “It was the best offseason I ever had, which allowed me to take my game to the next level. Once we got to those big-time games, I just tried to make plays for my team because I knew the guy next to me was doing the same thing.”

Fenwick's Jake Thies (8) runs the ball for a first down during the game held at Nazareth Academy High School in La Grange Park. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

It was the second state title in five years for Fenwick, which went 11-3 and won five consecutive games after falling to Carmel in the final week of the regular season. It was also a statement game for Thies, whose 4.42 40-yard dash speed was on display in the touchdown run during the team’s upset victory over 11-time state champion East St. Louis.

“A lot of people saw that game and the performance I had, so I definitely think a lot of people found out about me,” Thies said. “Playing in the state championship, especially against a nationally ranked team, is going to mean a lot of recognition. No one picked us to win, so making big plays in that game definitely helped a lot of people find out about me, which is definitely a good thing.”

A running back and defensive back, Thies saw his role change late in his junior season. Seeing an uptick in his offensive reps at the cost of fewer reps on defense, Thies rumbled for 1,142 yards and 14 touchdowns on 143 carries. Averaging a shade under 8 yards per carry, Thies made the most of his opportunities on offense.

Fenwick's Jake Thies (8) gains a few extra yards after getting tripped up by Montini Catholic’s Laddie Asay (0) during the game held at Montini Catholic High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

“I was only getting 8-to-10 touches a game, so we wanted to increase that number because, the more touches I got, the more yards I had,” Thies said. “When we first made the change, I was really against it... Trusting my coach has been a big thing. Coach [Battaglia] has been awesome and it all worked out in the end.”

Like his older brother Tommy, a senior and a Miami (Ohio) signee, Jake starred on both sides of the ball. Jake, a junior, finished with 1,552 total yards and 17 touchdowns on offense while posting 59 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks at safety and nickelback. Thies thrived on creating turnovers, finishing his junior campaign with four interceptions, five forced fumbles and a defensive score.

“His level of maturity and his understanding of the game have only gotten stronger,” Tommy Thies said. “His football IQ is as high as ever... He’s just a guy who wants to be coached hard because he wants to bring out the best in his abilities and the best from his teammates. On film, you’ll see Jake competing with some of the best players in the country, let alone the state and conference.”

Fenwick players (from left) Mike Murphy, Duffy Monahan, Jake Thies and Odin Ferjak react after scoring a touchdown againt East St. Louis during the Class 6A State championship game in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

An All-CCL/ESCC honoree in 2025, Thies entered his junior season with offers from multiple Division I programs including UConn, San Diego State and Colorado State. Thies, who broke his thumb at the start of his sophomore season and was limited throughout, is now receiving offers from Power 4 schools. In the last two weeks, Thies has been given offers by Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Iowa and Duke.

“I think this year, I was getting bigger, faster and stronger,” Thies said. “If you’re not doing those three things, then people are going to pass you up. Our offseason program and all of the things I did, like our weights program and my speed training, helped me take my game to a new level. I really got to showcase my two-way ability.”

Thies will be preparing for a bigger role on defense next year. The Friars are graduating two All-CCL/ESCC defensive backs in Tommy Thies and Aiden Williams, a Valparaiso track and field signee. Over the last two seasons, Tommy and Jake Thies have played side by side in the secondary and shared duties in the offensive backfield.

Fenwick's Tommy and Jake Thies (left to right) combined for four rushing touchdowns as the Friars beat Benet 48-7 at Triton College. (Russ Hodges)

“For us, it was a dream come true,” Tommy said. “All of the hours we put in during the offseason and all of the time we’ve spent playing together since we were 5 or 6 years old... Playing together for two years in high school has meant everything to us. Going out with a state championship... we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“Having him on the team has been one of the best things for me,” Jake said. “There’s always something I’m chasing. I could always chase something and when he did something good, I knew that’s where I needed to be... He definitely showed me the amount of work it takes and we do all of our offseason workouts together.”

Thies, who grew up in River Forest, has played football since he was 6 years old. A two-sport athlete in football and basketball, Thies enjoys watching Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and former Iowa star Cooper DeJean. His inspirations include his father Scott, a Fenwick alum and football player who competed collegiately at DePauw. Scott currently serves as the school’s athletic director.

“He played football when he was in high school and college,” Thies said. “He’s someone who’s always helped me get better. Whenever I need to ask questions, he’s someone I know I can talk to.”