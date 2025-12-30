Charlie Waca: A motivator, cultivator of young talent, minds

Charlie Waca of Princeton will be inducted into the IHSFCA Hall of Fame next spring. He was an assistant coach for 38 years, including stops at Tiskilwa, Princeton and Kewanee. He is shown here in a photo taken by the late Charlie Ellerbrock of the BCR, walking off the field following Princeton's 1993 playoff loss at Hall. (BCR file photo)

Behind every winning head coach and successful football program there are assistant coaches who are loyal and dedicated to the head coach and the mission of the team.

For 38 years, for nine different head coaches, Charlie Waca was that assistant coach.

A 1964 Tiskilwa High School graduate and Eureka College gridder, Waca coached for his hometown Indians from 1968-73 and again from 1981-87, at Princeton from 1989-2007, and at Kewanee from 2008-12 under his son, Chris, the Boilermakers head coach.

He was dedicated in shaping his teams and players to be the very best they could be.

The coach may have forgotten about his Aug. 14 wedding anniversary with his beloved Kathy a time or two, but he always knew when the first day of football practice was.

On Dec. 15, Waca got the call to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Charlie, who also left a legacy as track coach at Logan Junior High, told me he never did it for these kind of honors or recognition. It was always about the kids and making it fun for them. It’s been a lot of fun for him, too, he said.

It is a recognition that the coaching community has enrichingly endorsed.

Here is just a sampling of some of the reference letters for Charlie’s nomination, including from those who he played, coached and worked with, and comments from social media.

Brent Becker, PHS alum, head coach at Stevenson High School: I grew up in Princeton and I witnessed firsthand the profound impact he made on students, athletes and the entire community. His passion for youth development is unmistakable, and his unwavering investment in students both in the classroom and through athletics has left a lasting legacy. I remember Coach Waca as a consistent and positive role model everywhere we encountered him. He held us to high standards, yet he was always the first to connect with us individually, ensuring that every student felt valued, supported and motivated to grow.

Todd Stevens, PHS alum, head coach at Washington High School: What sets Charlie apart is not just his longevity but the way he used those years. He has inspired numerous former players and students to become teachers and coaches themselves, a testament to the example he set.

Garrett Youngren, assistant coach at Lakes Community High School: As young, developing players at PHS, my teammates and I benefitted tremendously from Coach Waca’s core values of discipline, attention to detail and the importance of team work. His commitment to drawing the greatness out of each out us never wavered. These tenants are part of my foundational beliefs now as a high school social studies teacher and football coach. There is a constant perspective that I come back to when faced with facing a tough choice or adversity at home or school: “What would Coach Waca do?”

Greg Sarver, former Tiskilwa/La Salle-Peru head coach: Coach Charlie Waca is the definition of an invaluable and quality staff member. He always used times of praise or criticism as teachable moments that former players still talk about today. He always cared more about the players than the outcome. The Hall of Fame has always featured those who have devoted their lives to serving student athletes. That is the perfect description of Coach Charlie Waca.

Dan Foes, coached with Waca at PHS: Charlie always carries himself as an outstanding role model, a hard worker and a self-motivated individual who has an extreme passion for coaching athletes and football. He led young athletes by showing them the correct way to present themselves in our society. He not only taught it, he lived it. Charlie also had a work ethic that was second to none. As a young second-year coach, he took me under his wing and taught me a vast majority of what I know about football and dealing with student-athletes. He was the most influential person in my coaching career.

Tyler Nichols, principal Wethersfield High School: Charlie was an assistant coach who not only coached players exceptionally well but also coached the coaches, offering guidance, perspective and mentorship that strengthened our entire staff. His influence went far beyond X’s and O’s. Charlie’s character, humility and dedication left a lasting mark on every person he served. He made coaches better. He made players better. He made schools better. He represents everything that high school football should be about.

Note: Nichols was the former Kewanee head coach and Princeton assistant.

Randy Oberembt, former Tiskilwa head coach: What is remarkable about Charlie’s career is the manner in which he interacted with and counseled all of our players. We were a very young staff and Charlie was the veteran and mature presence. It was not uncommon to see Charlie pull a student aside before or after practice to have a one-on-one conversation as the rest of us were racing to the practice field preparing to get the afternoon underway. Charlie was tending to the social-emotional needs of our kids while the rest of us were focusing on the X’s and O’s, believing that was the most important part of our jobs. What we today now appreciate about the impact of SEL and coaching, Charlie had discovered back in 1981.

Ken Wilcoxen, longtime IHSA official, retired teacher/coach: His players always worked hard for him and he was sure they played to the utmost of their ability and respected the game the way it should be. I don’t ever remember an officiating crew having to tell Charlie to quit harassing them. I asked Charlie numerous times for advice in how to teach certain things and to keep proper management of the classroom. You won’t find another person that should be in the Hall of Fame more than Charlie Waca.

Bob Jesse, retired Logan Junior principal: Charlie taught his athletes both the skills of the game and life skills, as well. He demonstrated a high degree of organizational and communication skills which enhanced his coaching ability. Charlie was a coach who believed a good coach could develop a successful player and person. The game is more than a win or loss. It is a lesson in character and perseverance.

Alex Johnson, principal/coach at Sherrard: He dedicated his life to education, athletics and football. I witnessed firsthand the dedication, consistency and impact he had on student-athletes. He taught fundamentals with patience and demanded character and demanded accountability with quiet authority.

Note: Johnson coached with Waca at Kewanee.

Justin Johnson, PHS alum, former L-P assistant coach: Coach Waca has shaped the lives of countless youth, including my own. To highlight only his football achievements would fail to capture the full measure of his contributions as both an educator and a family man. I was lucky enough to have Coach Waca as a freshman coach in 1999 at Princeton High School. Like most freshmen, I was completely clueless about most things. While he held you accountable for your actions, he was also compassionate. His compassion really sank in with me. From that point on, football became a passion of mine. I chose football over a path that my former friends took.

Nate Norman, PHS alum, former PHS assistant: He was a great coach and even a better man. Thankful we had the opportunity to call him coach.

Jared Paull, PHS alum: I could always hear his voice on the field. Always. Didn’t matter the crowd, the intensity or what was going on. My favorite coach hands down.

Scott Hard, PHS alum, former PHS assistant: So glad I could coach with him and pass down his leadership and life lessons still today.

Nathan Fisher, PHS alum, coach at Davenport North: So deserving. Great motivator.

Jean Gewin, former co-worker at Logan: You deserve this award Charlie. You care so much about the kids you coached and the coaches you worked with and earned the respect of everyone.

I could go on and on with many more good thoughts about Charlie. He touched countless young lives over the years, along with fellow coaches. Each would say Charlie was not only an outstanding coach, but a caring person.

