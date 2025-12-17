Rob Stover named Sycamore football coach

The Sycamore School District 427 Board on Wednesday announced that Rob Stover will follow Joe Ryan as the head coach of the Spartan football team.

“I am extremely honored and excited to accept the head football coaching position for the Spartans,” Stover said in a statement. “I am grateful for the trust placed in me and am eager to lead this program. I cannot thank coach Ryan enough for the opportunity to grow as a coach under his tenure.”

Ryan went 156-80 in 22 years and led the team to the last seven postseasons. The team went 5-5 this season. He announced his retirement at the beginning of the year.

Stover has been an assistant with the Spartans for 11 years, including the last seven as the co-defensive coordinator. He’s also been the defensive coordinator at Burlington Central, his alma mater, and an assistant at Unity. He has degrees from Illinois and West Virginia.

“I look forward to building on the strong tradition already in place here, developing young men of character and representing our school and community with pride,” Stover said. “I am proud to get to work.”

Stover is a teacher at Southeast Elementary in Sycamore and is a co-advisor for the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Stover and his wife, Katie, reside in Sycamore with their children Tommy, Louie, Jocko and Shane.

Sycamore athletic director Chauncey Carrick said in a statement that Stover has been an excellent coach for the Spartans and is a great fit.

“His attention to detail and leaving no stone unturned has allowed him to be successful,” Carrick said. “He has been fully committed to our players and community and will continue to be all-in on the Spartans. ... Rob understands that Sycamore is a community entity and is ready for the challenge.”

- This is a developing story and will be updated