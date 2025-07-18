Longtime Sycamore coach Joe Ryan set to retire after season

July 18, 2025
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store
Alden-Hebron Giants Amboy Clippers Antioch Sequoits Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders Barrington Broncos Batavia Bulldogs Bartlett Hawks Benet Academy Redwings Bishop McNamara Fightin' Irish Bolingbrook Raiders Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers Brother Rice Crusaders Buffalo Grove Bison Bureau Valley Storm Burlington Central Rockets Carmel Corsairs Cary Grove Trojans Clifton Central Comets Coal City Coalers Conant Cougars Crystal Lake Central Tigers Crystal Lake South Gators DeKalb Barbs Dixon Dukes Downers Grove North Trojans Downers Grove South Mustangs Dundee-Crown Chargers Dwight Trojans East St. Louis Flyers Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz Elk Grove Grenadiers Elgin Maroons Erie-Prophetstown Panthers Fenwick Friars Fieldcrest Knights Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Forreston Cardinals Fremd Vikings Fulton Steamers Geneva Vikings Genoa-Kingston Cogs Glenbard East Rams Glenbard North Panthers Glenbard South Raiders Glenbard West Hitters Grant Bulldogs Grayslake Central Rams Grayslake North Knights Hall Red Devils Hampshire Whip-Purs Harvard Hornets Hersey Huskies Herscher Tigers Hiawatha Hawks Highland Park Giants Hinsdale Central Red Devils Hinsdale South Hornets Hoffman Estates Hawks Homewood Flossmoor Vikings Huntley Red Raiders IC Catholic Prep Knights Iroquois West Chargers Jacobs Golden Eagles Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers Joliet Central Steelmen Joliet West Tigers Johnsburg Skyhawks Kaneland Knights Kankakee Kays Lake Forest Scouts Lake Zurich Bears Lakes Eagles Larkin Royals LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers Lemont football Libertyville Wildcats Lincoln Way Central Knights Lincoln Way East Griffins Lincoln Way West Warriors Lockport Porters Loyola Academy Ramblers Lyons Township Lions Maine East Blue Demons Maine South Hawks Maine West Warriors Marengo Indians Marian Catholic Spartans Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes Marist RedHawks Marmion Academy Cadets Marquette Crusaders McHenry Warriors Metea Valley Mustangs Mendota Trojans Milford Bearcats Milledgeville Missiles Minooka Indians Momence Montini Broncos Morris Morrison Mustangs Morton Mustangs Mount Carmel Caravan Mundelein Mustangs Naperville Central Redhawks Naperville North Huskies Nazareth Academy Roadrunners Neuqua Valley Wildcats New Trier Trevians Newman Central Catholic Comets Niles Notre Dame Dons Oak Park River Forest Huskies Oregon Hawks Oswego Panthers Oswego East Wolves Ottawa Pirates Palatine Pirates Peotone Blue Devils Phillips Wildcats Plainfield Central Wildcats Plainfield East Bengals Plainfield North Tigers Plainfield South Cougars Plano Reapers Polo Marcos Prairie Ridge Wolves Princeton Tigers Prospect Knights Providence Catholic Celtics Reed-Custer Comets Richmond Burton Rockets Riverside Brookfield Bulldogs Rock Falls Rockets Rolling Meadows Mustangs Romeoville Spartans Round Lake Panthers Sandwich Indians Schaumburg Saxons Seneca Fighting Irish Simeon Wolverines St Anne Cardinals St Bede Bruins St Charles East Saints St Charles North North Stars St Edward Green Wave St Francis Spartans St Patrick Shamrocks St Rita Mustangs St Viator Lions Sterling Golden Warriors Stevenson Patriots Streator Bulldogs Sycamore Spartans Vernon Hills Cougars Warren Township Blue Devils Waubonsie Valley Warriors Wauconda Bulldogs West Aurora Blackhawks Westmont Sentinels Wheaton North Falcons Wheaton Academy Wheeling Wildcats Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers Willowbrook Warriors Wilmington Wildcats Woodstock Blue Streaks Woodstock North Thunder York Dukes Yorkville Foxes

Longtime Sycamore coach Joe Ryan set to retire after season

By Eddie Carifio
Sycamore head coach Joe Ryan looks on during the fourth quarter on Saturday Sep. 2, 2023, while traveling to Gately Stadium in Chicago to take on Simeon.

Sycamore head coach Joe Ryan looks on at Gately Stadium in Chicago. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Love and caring.

Sycamore assistant coach Jake Countryman said those aren’t exactly two words commonly associated with football.

But for two decades under Joe Ryan, that’s what has stood out about Sycamore football not just to Countryman but former players as well.

“It’s always been first and foremost about creating better people,” said Countryman, an assistant under Ryan since 2005. “He puts his players first no matter what’s going on. If there’s something going on in a kid’s life, they feel comfortable coming to him.

“He creates that culture of love and caring through a sport you might not see that always.”

Ryan said he is planning on retiring at the end of the season. He came to Sycamore in 2004, and after three losing seasons the Spartans made the playoffs 16 times.

He’s 151-75 in 21 seasons, and the Spartans have made the Class 5A semifinals four times, including as recently as 2022.

He started his head coaching career in 1993 at Eureka, leading the program for two seasons. He went to Princeton in 1995, went 2-16 in his first two campaigns but had only two more losing years until leaving after the 2003 season. He took the Tigers to the 4A semifinals in 2002.

Ryan, the physical education department chair at the high school, said he was retiring from teaching at the end of the 2025-2026 school year. He said he was offered the chance to stay on and coach, but felt like that would be too difficult.

“I think it’s important for relationships that you’re teaching in the building you’re coaching,” said Ryan, who has 204 wins in his career according to the IHSA archives. “I think it’s time for someone else to have that role.”

It’s the formation of those relationships that Countryman said will be a big part of Ryan’s legacy. Former player Nick Niemann, who after Sycamore played for Iowa and then the San Diego Chargers, agreed with Countryman.

Niemann said Ryan always finds the perfect balance between wanting to win while still having fun when the time was right for that sort of thing.

“He was serious about winning, and we’d put the work in and do things, but he would also have personal relationships with guys and joke around,” said Niemann, who signed with the Texans in the offseason. “You definitely need some of that. That was something I enjoyed from him.”

Niemann and his family moved to Sycamore before he started the eighth grade. He said Ryan knows the game and how to get the best out of his players.

“To keep it simple, he was the first coach I was around that really knew how to approach things the right way,” Niemann said. “I think that shows with how many winning seasons he’s had at Sycamore, how many deep playoff runs he’s had regardless of who he’s had personnel or talent-wise.”

Sycamore athletic director Chauncey Carrick came to Sycamore in 1993. He said the football program had its ups and downs before Ryan took over.

“He came in and established programs that have been steady and the model of what we need to do to be successful in Sycamore,” Carrick said.

Carrick said he’s not worried about naming a successor before the season ends, not wanting to create a distraction. He said the school will lock in after the season ends.

Ryan said he’s also not wanting to look back at the moment, focusing on his last season instead. It’s also why he said the choice to retire didn’t seem hard - although that may change after November.

“I don’t think it’s as hard of a decision right now until it’s final, because I’m still coaching,” Ryan said. “I’ve made that statement, but it’s still in the future of what’s going to happen.”

Countryman said Ryan is a tireless worker, and the players take note of that and emulate it. He added he’s straightforward in a caring way and has brought a true family feel to the program and community.

“The kids know he has their best interests at heart no matter what that answer might be,” Countryman said. “If they wanted to talk to him outside of football, they know he’s always there and will give them perspective on life as well.”