‘It’s been a good ride.’ Sycamore coach Joe Ryan’s career ends with playoff loss to Cary-Grove

Sycamore’s Head Coach Joe Ryan leads the Spartans in IHSA football Class 5A first-round playoff action at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary on Saturday, November 1, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

It’s been a few years since Sycamore coach Joe Ryan felt the emotions of a senior playing his last game. But that’s exactly how he phrased his thoughts after a terrific coaching career came to an end Saturday with a 42-14 playoff loss to Cary-Grove.

“It’s a whirlwind,” he said. “It’s been a good ride, a good ride. It’s never been about me. It’s always been about our program and the kids. So, I’m just going out with the seniors. I got the same emotions as seniors. I don’t get to do it again and they’re not going to get to do it again.”

In classic Joe Ryan style, he wanted to make it about the program. But it’s a program he built from one that was like any ordinary high school into a team you had to worry about come playoff time. In his 21 years at Sycamore, the Spartans made the playoffs 16 times, going 25-16 in those playoff years. That included four trips to the state semifinals.

“This is special,” said senior lineman Owen DePauw of being part of Ryan’s final season. “Every year with him is special, but specifically this year because everybody put a little more heart into it. You felt it.”

That heart was evident again Saturday. A week after battling back from a 14-point deficit against a seven-win Cahokia squad to make the playoffs, the Spartans fell behind state title contender Cary-Grove 21-0 in the first quarter. And just like the previous week, the Spartans kept fighting. They played an outstanding second quarter defensively, forcing a turnover on downs and a missed field goal to keep it at three-touchdown deficit. Then, in the third quarter, the passing game caught a little fire and pulled Sycamore within 28-14 with help from an onside kick recovery.

That effort wasn’t lost on Ryan himself.

“They put us in some tough situations and were hard to stop. But I thought our kids kept playing and scored some points,” Ryan said. “They’re just a real good team, but I thought our kids continued to play through four quarters, and that’s what we ask them to do.”

Kevin Lee, one of the gameday captains Saturday, said Ryan’s leadership provided lessons he will carry into his future endeavors.

“He’s a great leader,” Lee said. “He’s someone everyone can look towards and always look up to and lead us in the right direction.”

“It’s been awesome (playing for Ryan). I’ve learned so many things really. It’s made me who I am today. He taught me so many things.”