2025 Northwest Herald Football All-Area team

Meet the 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area football team

First team offense

Football, Prairie Ridge Prairie Ridge quarterback Luke Vanderwiel (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

QB – Luke Vanderwiel, Prairie Ridge, sr.

The last time the Fox Valley Conference had a player as dynamic as Vanderwiel running the ball, Vanderwiel was blocking for him. As a freshman, Vanderwiel shared the offensive backfield with Tyler Vasey, who rushed for an IHSA-record 3,887 yards and 52 TDs for the Class 6A state runner-up. This season, the 5-9, 180-pound Vanderwiel rushed for 1,823 yards and 31 TDs for the 10-1 Wolves. Named the FVC Offensive Player of the Year, he was named All-FVC for the fourth year in a row. The Class 5A All-State QB also threw for 506 yards and 6 TDs. As a defensive back, he had five interceptions, including a pick-six. He is committed to the University of Dayton.

Logan Abrams (Cary-Grove High School)

RB – Logan Abrams, Cary-Grove, sr.

The bruising two-way star returned to form after missing eight games last season because of injury. Looking more like the player who helped lead the Trojans to the Class 6A state championship as a sophomore in 2023, the 6-3, 230-pound Abrams rushed for 1,323 yards (6.9 per carry) and 19 TDs in 10 games. After playing only linebacker the first two weeks because of a hamstring injury, he made his season debut at fullback in Week 3 and was a force the rest of the season, as C-G earned a Class 5A state quarterfinal berth. The All-State selection also totaled 46 tackles from his linebacker spot.

Hunter Carley (Richmond-Burton High School)

RB – Hunter Carley, Richmond-Burton, jr.

Giving the ball to the 5-9, 205-pound junior was always a good choice for the Rockets’ triple-option offense. A repeat All-Area first-team selection, Carley had an even better 2025 season in helping R-B win the Kishwaukee River Conference and advance to the Class 3A state semifinals. He rushed for 1,846 yards (10.3 yards per carry) and 33 TDs, while also catching five passes (all in the postseason) for 73 yards and one TD. He had a six-TD game against Marengo in Week 8. He earned All-State honors and was named the KRC Offensive Player of the Year.

Caden DuMelle (Jacobs High School)

RB – Caden DuMelle, Jacobs, sr.

DuMelle, Jacobs’ No. 2, became No. 1 on the Golden Eagles’ all-time rushing list this season. A midseason call-up during his freshman year, the 5-10, 205-pound senior rushed for 1,342 yards (8.8 per carry) and 15 TDs. His Week 3 performance against Burlington Central made him the program’s all-time leading rusher. Named Class 7A All-State, DuMelle was an effective blocker and runner. He finished his career with 3,622 yards and 39 TDs. He rushed for 137 yards and two TDs in a playoff-opening win over Addison Trail, the Eagles’ first in the postseason since 2021.

Ryan Franze (Johnsburg High School)

WR – Ryan Franze, Johnsburg, jr.

Few wide receivers in the state have been more productive the past two seasons than the junior. What Franze lacks in size (5-11, 185), he more than makes up for with his physicality, route-running and sticky hands. He had 62 receptions for 930 yards and 10 TDs, as the Skyhawks went 7-3. The repeat All-Area first-team selection was named Class 4A All-State honorable mention. Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak called Franze, who had 66 catches for 849 yards and 13 TDs last year, hands-down the best receiver his team saw this year.

Noa Franch (Crystal Lake South High School)

WR – Noa Franch, Crystal Lake South, sr.

A two-way starter as a junior, Franch skipped all of summer camp, then came out for the team at the start of this season. The Gators were glad he did. The 5-10, 180-pound senior was prolific as a pass catcher, leading the FVC in receptions (54), yards (860) and TDs (eight). He had five catches for 200 yards and two TDs in a win over Crystal Lake Central.

Zach Hultgren (Joe Aguilar)

OL – Zach Hultgren, Burlington Central, sr.

Rockets coach Brian Iossi called the hulking Hultgren (6-5, 285) a cornerstone of the team’s offensive line this season. The starting left tackle played a major role in helping the Rockets rush for more than 2,300 yards and surpass 3,300 total yards of offense. Hultgren didn’t allow a sack all season and gave up only two quarterback pressures, while not committing a penalty. Named Class 6A All-State honorable mention, he is committed to Miami (Ohio).

Angelo Kay (Prairie Ridge High School)

OL – Angelo Kay, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Kay played a key role on both sides of the ball for the Wolves, who won the FVC with a 9-0 record. The 6-3, 235-pound senior was a leader for an offensive line that helped the Wolves average 374 yards and five TDs per game. His defensive numbers included five tackles for loss. He was named Class 5A All-State.

Lucas Retzler (Jacobs High School)

OL – Lucas Retzler, Jacobs, sr.

The two-way lineman had a memorable start to his third varsity season, returning a fumble 72 yards for a TD against Hampshire on opening night. When the senior wasn’t making plays on defense, he was helping the Golden Eagles make them on offense. Retzler helped pave the way for an offense that totaled 3,070 rushing yards and 758 passing yards. Defensively, the 6-2, 255-pounder recorded 60 tackles, including five sacks and seven TFLs, batted four passes and tallied seven QB knockdowns. He was named Class 7A All-State honorable mention.

Jack Hissong (Cary-Grove High School)

OL – Jack Hissong, Cary-Grove, sr.

The burly, bearded Hissong (6-1, 265) looked mature and played with a maturity beyond his years. A two-way lineman and three-year starter for the Trojans, who won 33 games with him on the field, he helped them average 352 rushing yards a game this season. Coach Brad Seaburg called Hissong his team’s most impactful offensive lineman and said he typically blocked the opposing team’s best players.

Micah Welch (Dottie Parham)

OL – Micah Welch, Johnsburg, jr.

Welch walloped opposing defensive players, as he registered more than 50 pancake blocks, while not allowing a sack. The two-way star was named the KRC’s co-Lineman of the Year and was the Skyhawks’ highest-rated lineman, coach Sam Lesniak said. Defensively, Welch (6-2, 225) had 36 tackles, including 5.5 sacks and seven TFLs. He played every snap on both sides of the ball all season.

Trey Maziarz (Joe Aguilar)

K – Trey Maziarz, Richmond-Burton, jr.

When he wasn’t kicking soccer balls this fall, the 6-1 Maziarz was spending his Friday nights booting footballs for the Rockets. He excelled at both sports. The strong-legged Maziarz went 69 of 70 on PAT kicks for the Class 3A state semifinalists, after going 53 of 54 as a sophomore. He also went 3 of 4 on field-goal attempts for the second year in a row.

First team defense

Luke Johnson (Richmond-Burton High School)

DB – Luke Johnson, Richmond-Burton, sr.

Johnson played hard, played well, played hurt. The senior contributed in all three phases for the KRC champs as a free safety, wingback and special teams ace. He wore a protective club on his arm during the state playoffs because of an injury. His defensive statistics included 31 solo tackles and 16 assists. He rushed for 461 yards (10 per carry) and five TDs. Coach Mike Noll called Johnson the MVP of his 12-1 Rockets.

Justin Gonzalez (Jacobs High School)

DB – Justin Gonzalez, Jacobs, sr.

The cornerback/running back had a knack for being around the ball and making plays, whether on defense or offense. Gonzalez (5-9, 175) rushed for 414 yards (8.1 per carry) and eight TDs. He also had 45 tackles, including five for loss, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and five pass breakups. He had a 75-yard pick-six against Cary-Grove. He scored two rushing TDs in the Golden Eagles’ playoff win over Addison Trail.

Logan Thennes (Prairie Ridge High School)

DB – Logan Thennes, Prairie Ridge, sr.

The Wolves were in good hands with Thennes, who often showed off good hands. His season included a one-handed touchdown reception in a come-from-behind win over Huntley and four interceptions. A three-year varsity starter, the versatile senior shone whether playing defensive back, wide receiver or running back for the FVC champs. He also had eight catches for 171 yards and three TDs, 312 rushing yards and two TDs, 65 tackles and one forced fumble.

Oliver Antonelli (Cary-Grove High School)

LB – Oliver Antonelli, Cary-Grove, sr.

More, please. He got more opportunities this season, after playing plenty but not starting his junior year. Antonelli delivered a senior campaign so good that coach Brad Seaburg called him the defensive player of the year for a Trojans team that won nine games, including two in the state playoffs. Antonelli registered a team-leading 86 tackles, including 46 solos, 16 TFLs and two sacks. He also had an interception and a forced fumble. Seaburg said Antonelli improved throughout the year for a defense that got better each week.

Noah Hedlund, Burlington Central (Photo provided by Burlington Central High School)

LB – Noah Hedlund, Burlington Central, sr.

Hedlund was head and shoulders above the opponent many times this season. The middle linebacker was voted by FVC coaches as the conference’s defensive player of the year and was also named Class 6A All-State honorable mention for the 10-2 Rockets. He had 79 tackles, including 64 solos, four TFLs, three pass breakups and two QB pressures. His efforts helped Central hold FVC opponents to 87 total points. He also rushed six times as a running back and scored two TDs.

Blake Livdahl (Courtesy photo)

LB – Blake Livdahl, Richmond-Burton, jr.

The Rockets’ little linebacker plays big, much larger than his 5-foot-7, 185-pound frame. An All-Area second-team running back last season, the junior wreaked havoc defensively and offensively for the second year in a row. Livdahl, who was a state runner-up in wrestling last winter, was named Class 3A All-State and KRC Defensive Player of the Year. He piled up 65 tackles, including 41 assists, while also forcing two fumbles and recovering one. He rushed for 122 yards and two TDs in a state-quarterfinal win over Monmouth-Roseville.

Connor Sacco (Joe Aguilar)

LB – Connor Sacco, Marengo, sr.

Sacco could sack quarterbacks and just plain tackle. His defensive efforts helped the Indians get off to a 5-0 start en route to finishing 7-3, their most wins since they had eight in 2019. The 5-11, 200-pound linebacker rang up a school-record 92 tackles. A four-year varsity player, Sacco was named Class 4A All-State honorable mention.

Aidan Nuno (Joe Aguilar)

DL – Aidan Nuno, Burlington Central, sr.

The two-way lineman dominated whether playing defensive end, defensive tackle or left guard. Rockets coach Brian Iossi called Nuno (6-0, 270) one of the most explosive players in the conference and said he affected plays even when he wasn’t in on the play. Defensively, Nuno finished the regular season with 43 tackles, including nine for loss, eight sacks, 32 QB pressures and two forced fumbles. Offensively, he had 37 pancake blocks and didn’t allow a sack. Nuno was named Class 6A All-State and FVC Lineman of the Year.

Brady Kentgen (Joe Aguilar)

DL – Brady Kentgen, Marengo, sr.

Few players in the KRC could dominate physically like Kentgen. Opponents game-planned for him and stayed away from the athletic, versatile, 6-3, 215-pound senior. An all-conference player four straight years, he never played a snap of JV ball, Indians coach Paul Forsythe said. Kentgen played defensive end, tight end and offensive tackle. Forsythe said Kentgen’s TFLs went down this season because no one ran the ball to his side all year.

David Randecker, Woodstock North

DL – David Randecker, Woodstock North, sr.

Physical, strong, versatile, athletic. The 6-2, 200-pound Randecker was a game-wrecker in helping the Thunder earn a state playoff berth for the second year in a row. He was a force at both defensive end and fullback. The senior might have shone brightest on offense, as he finished his career with more than 2,400 yards, a school record. He ran for three TDs in a win over Sandwich and broke the school rushing record with a 168-yard effort against rival Woodstock. A repeat All-Area first-team selection, he was named Class 4A All-State honorable mention.

Ryan Wabel (Huntley High School)

DL – Ryan Wabel, Huntley, sr.

Wabel showed the way. The 6-1, 260-pound senior leader was a two-way starter for the past three seasons, and the Red Raiders made the state playoffs each year. He finished his Huntley career as a three-time all-conference player.

Luke Robinson (Richmond-Burton High School)

P –Luke Robinson, Richmond-Burton, sr.

The Rockets didn’t punt often, but when they did, the athletic Robinson could boom one, much like he could lower the boom on ballcarriers from his outside linebacker position. A triple threat for the KRC champs, the 6-4, 200-pound Robinson had 36 tackles (24 assists). As a tight end, he had 18 receptions for 452 yards and five TDs.

Second team offense

QB – Malik Carter, Huntley, so.

RB – Michael Cannady, Jacobs, sr.

RB – Chase Hojnacki, Huntley, so.

RB – Eddie Kowalczyk, Marian Central, jr.

WR – Matthew Cress, Woodstock, sr.

WR – Joey Spelman, McHenry, so.

OL - Henry Crumlett, Burlington Central, sr.

OL – Mason Lowry, Richmond-Burton, sr.

OL – Ben Nystrom, Prairie Ridge, sr.

OL – Christian Ojeda, Richmond-Burton, sr.

OL – Braden Wittum, Harvard, jr.

K – Drew Jesuit, Johnsburg, jr.

Second team defense

DB – Parker Auxier, Burlington Central, jr.

DB – Joseph Larsen, Richmond-Burton, sr.

DB – Jacob Vetter, Johnsburg, sr.

LB – Jack Coates, Jacobs, so.

LB – Dan French, Marian Central, sr.

LB – Tristan Gatenby, Dundee-Crown, sr.

LB – George Kingos, Woodstock North, sr.

DL – Ryan Grismer, Marengo, sr.

DL – Mason Maldonado, Huntley, sr.

DL – Zach Mason, Prairie Ridge, sr.

DL – Aiden Ramirez, McHenry, sr.

P – Fabian Carreno, Alden-Hebron, sr.

Honorable mention

Landon Arnold, Burlington Central, sr., QB

Ereyon Bailey, Dundee-Crown, jr., RB/CB

Louie Bageanis, Alden-Hebron, sr., LB

Jeremy Beese, McHenry, sr., LB/DB

Matthew Bending, Burlington Central, sr. TE/DE

Jackson Berndt, Cary-Grove, so., QB

Braeden Berner, Woodstock North sr., WR/FS

James Butler, McHenry, sr., DB

Carter Block, Johnsburg, sr., QB

Andy Bolf, Cary-Grove, sr., OT

Brady Buhl, Cary-Grove, sr., OG

Vincent Byk, Prairie Ridge, so., FB/LB

Breckin Campbell, Richmond-Burton, jr., DE

Brandon Chvatal, Jacobs, sr., OLB

Brady Elbert, Cary-Grove, sr., LB/TE

Carson Goehring, Jacobs, sr., WR

Ikey Grzynkowicz, Dundee-Crown, jr., QB

Parker Halihan, Woodstock North, sr., QB/LB

Ray Hannemann, Richmond-Burton, sr., QB

Jaxson Hansen, Woodstock, jr., LB/RB

Ethan Hart, Prairie Ridge, jr., LB

Gavin Hastings, Crystal Lake South, sr., LB/WR

Carter Hintz, Hampshire, jr., OL/LB

Knox Homola, Hampshire, jr., FB/LB

Tommy Jackson, Woodstock, jr., OL/DL

Eli Loeding, Prairie Ridge, sr., WR/DB

Cooper Lopez, Marengo, sr., FS

Kadin Malone, Dundee-Crown, sr., RB

Parker Mandelky, Marengo, sr., WR

Duke Mays, Johnsburg, jr., LB/RB

Tyler McGladdery, Burlington Central, sr., LB/RB

Anthony Medina, Cary-Grove, sr., TE

Landon Moore, Cary-Grove, sr., DB/RB

Hunter Mosolino, Prairie Ridge, so., LB/TE

Jonas Owens, Huntley, sr., LB

Ryan Pierce, Dundee-Crown, sr., S

Tyler Porter, Crystal Lake Central, sr., ILB/FB

Liam Schultz, Burlington Central, jr., LB

Jeffry Schwab, McHenry, sr., QB

Julian Segura, Woodstock North, sr., C/DE

Michael Silvius, Crystal Lake South, jr., QB/K

Ian Slepcevich, Woodstock North, sr., G/DE

JP Stewart, Alden-Hebron, sr., QB/LB

Trevor Szumanski, Richmond-Burton, sr., LB

Caden Thompson, Woodstock, sr., QB

Sam Vandello, Marengo, jr., QB

Connor Wade, Huntley, sr., WR/DB

Chris Whetstone, Hampshire, sr., RB/WR/S