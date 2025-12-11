2025 NewsTribune Football All-Area Team

La Salle-Peru's Marion Persich (8) runs the ball during a game this season at Howard Fellows Stadium in La Salle. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

A look at the top football players in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

OFFENSE

Lucas Anson (Photo provided by )

Lucas Anson, sr., Fieldcrest, RB: Anson was the focal point of the Knights’ offense. He ran for 1,079 yards and eight touchdowns on 190 carries while also catching nine passes for 97 yards and three scores. He was named All-Heart of Central Illinois Conference second team.

Keegan Beetz (Photo provided by Chance Blumhos)

Keegan Beetz, sr., Mendota, WR: Beetz was the top target for the Trojans as he hauled in 22 receptions for 350 yards and three touchdowns. He was All-Three Rivers Conference Mississippi second team.

Cannon Chaon (Photo provided by Chance Blumhorst)

Cannon Chaon, so., Mendota, OL: Chaon blocked for an offense that rushed for over 1,000 yards and helped the Trojans win two games after a winless 2024. He was named All-Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division second team.

Braden Curran (Hall)

Braden Curran, sr., Hall-Putnam County, Ut.: Curran did it all for the Red Devils. He played running back and receiver, then moved to quarterback for the last three games due to an injury. Curran ran for 420 yards and seven TDs, caught five passes for 78 yards, completed 22-of-42 passes for 344 yards and three TDs and returned a punt for a score. As a linebacker, he had 56 tackles and a sack.

Princeton High School SAR Outstanding Citizen Award winner Casey Etheridge (Photo provided by Princeton High School )

Casey Etheridge, sr., Princeton, RB: The three-time NewsTribune Offensive Football Player of the Year ended his career as the Bureau County leader for career rushing yards (5,326) and touchdowns (79). This fall, he rushed for 1,544 yards and 23 TDs on 147 carries in nine games while catching 13 passes for 197 yards and a TD. He was named Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A All State and unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division.

Chance Hendrick (Photo provided by Cathy )

Chance Hedrick, sr., Fieldcrest, OL: Hedrick helped pave the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in Lucas Anson. He was unanimous All-Heart of Central Illinois Conference and Class 1A academic All State.

Reid Maynard (BVHS)

Reid Maynard, jr., Bureau Valley, OL: Maynard was strong up front for the Storm. He was voted All-Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference Large Division first team.

Jaron Morscheiser (Photo provided by M)

Jaron Morscheiser, jr., La Salle-Peru, TE: The big target was the leading receiver in the area with 20 receptions for 357 yards and three TDs. Defensively, he had 33 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception as a linebacker.

Niko Pappas (SBA)

Niko Pappas, jr., St. Bede, TE/H-back: Whether he was playing tight end or H-back, the Bruins ran behind Pappas. He also played defense, making 17 solo stops, fave sacks and three deflections in eight games as a defensive end.

Rhett Pearson (Photo provided by Elena Hilmes)

Rhett Pearson, sr., Princeton, OL: Pearson was the anchor of an offensive line that cleared the way for Bureau County’s all-time rushing leader Casey Etheridge. Pearson was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division on both sides of the line and was an IHSFCA Class 3A All-State honorable mention.

Marion Persich (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Marion Persich, so., La Salle-Peru, QB: The sophomore is receiving Division I interest from several Big Ten Conference and other top programs. He completed 99-of-196 passes for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Persich was a threat with his feet, running for 803 yards and 14 TDs. He was All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Aiden Redcliff (Hall)

Aiden Redcliff, sr., Hall-Putnam County, RB: Redcliff was a key contributor for the Red Devils as he rushed for 845 yards and seven TDs on 111 carries. He also caught eight passes for 150 yards and two TDs. Defensively, he had 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as a linebacker.

DEFENSE

Jack Curran (Hall)

Jack Curran, sr., Hall-Putnam County, DB: Hall coach Nick Sterling said Curran is “the best man coverage guy for Hall in a long time.” He finished with 38 tackles.

Jose Del La Torre (SBA)

Jose De La Torre, sr., St. Bede, DB: De La Torre had 24 solo tackles and an interception. He was only beaten for a TD once on a play he lost his footing, according to St. Bede coach Jack Brady, who called De La Torre, “a constant on defense in regard to always being in correct position and doing his job.” He was an All-Chicagoland Prairie Conference honorable mention.

Common Green (Kevin Hieronymus)

Common Green, sr., Princeton, LB: Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said Green was the “anchor for us at linebacker” for the last three seasons. He led the team with 60 tackles and also had 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Green was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division.

Nick Hachenberger (Photo provided )

Nick Hachenberger, sr., La Salle-Peru, LB: The 2025 NewsTribune Defensive Football Player of the Year was a tackling machine for the Cavs, making 81 stops in eight games for an average of 10.1 tackles per game. He was a regular in opposing backfields with 13 tackles for loss and a sack. He was All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Gavin Lanham (Kevin Hieronymus)

Gavin Lanham, sr., Princeton, DB: Lanham was solid on the backend of the Princeton defense. He had 20 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception. Offensively, Lanham racked up 1,032 yards as QB, running for 573 yards and five TDs and throwing for 459 yards and two TDs.

Abe Longville (Photo provided by Elena Hilmes)

Abe Longville, jr., Princeton, LB: Longville had a nose for the ball. He had 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also intercepted two passes and forced a fumble. Longville was All-Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division second team.

Landon Marquez (SBA)

Landon Marquez, jr., St. Bede, LB: Marquez was a big presence in the middle for St. Bede, making 58 tackles. Marquez also played running back, rushing for 370 yards and six TDs on 91 carries despite limited offensive touches the final three weeks due to injury.

Wyatt Ossman (Photo provided by Chance Blumhorst)

Wyatt Ossman, sr., Mendota, LB: Ossman was the top tackler for a Mendota defense that gave up 27.5 points per game after allowing 44.8 per game last year. He made 50 stops. Ossman was named All-Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division second team.

Rylynd Rynkewicz (Photo provided by Matt B)

Rylynd Rynkewicz, sr., La Salle-Peru, DB: Rynkewicz was strong in the secondary for the Cavaliers. He made 32 tackles and two tackles for loss. Rynkewicz also had an interception and a forced fumble. Offensively, he caught an area-high 31 passes for 331 yards and two TDs. He was All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Anthony Statler (Photo provided by Cathy )

Tony Statler, sr., Fieldcrest, DL: Statler was solid up front for the Knights. He made 49 tackles with three tackles for loss and two sacks. Statler was named All-Heart of Central Illinois Conference second team.

Chace Sterling (Hall)

Chace Sterling, so., Hall-Putnam County, DL: Sterling was a force as a defensive end for the Red Devils, leading the team in tackles with 69 stops. He also had a sack.

Aden Tillman (Photo provided by Chance Blumhorst)

Aden Tillman, sr., Mendota, DB: Tillman was one of the leaders for the Trojans, who won two games after a winless 2024. He made 20 tackles and had a fumble recovery. Tillman also played quarterback, throwing for 692 yards and three TDs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Regan Doerr, sr., La Salle-Peru, DB; Gino Ferrari, sr., St. Bede, QB; Corbin Furar, sr., Mendota, RB; Dylan Glynn, sr., Hall, DB/QB; Lane Gosgusky, so., Princeton, LB; Owen Hartman, sr., Princeton, DL; AJ Hermes, sr., St. Bede, DB; Gus Konieczki, sr., La Salle-Peru, OL; Jacob Mongan, sr., Hall, OL/DL; Mason Morscheiser, jr., La Salle-Peru, LB; Jack Oester, so., Princeton, WR/DB; Carson Riva, sr., St. Bede, LB; Dane Stewart, jr., Bureau Valley, RB; Joe Stewart, sr., Mendota, DL.