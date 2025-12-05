Meet the 2025 All-BCR Football team

Introducing the 2025 All-BCR Football team:

FIRST TEAM

QUARTERBACKS

Gino Ferrari, St. Bede, sr. - The Bruins’ Ferrari was driven for an area-best passing 650 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 382 yards and five TDs. He was named first-team Chicagoland Prairie Conference.

Gino Ferrari (SBA)

Dylan Glynn, Hall, sr. - Glynn was putting together a solid senior season until he had a season-ending knee injury in Week 6. He threw for 375 yards and four TDs and ran for 399 yards and six TDs. He received honorable mention All-Three Rivers Mississippi honors.

Gavin Lanham, Princeton, sr. - After auditioning for the job taking over as QB 1 for the 3A quarterfinals in 2024, Lanham carried the ball over to his senior season. He thew for 459 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 573 yards and five touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Three Rivers Mississippi.

Gavin Lanham

RUNNING BACKS

Casey Etheridge, Princeton, sr. - The BCR Player of the Year had a career like none other in Bureau County. He rushed for 1,554 yards and 23 TDS in nine games this season, finishing with 5,236 yards and 79 TDs, both Bureau County records. He was named first-team IHSFCA Class 3A All-State and unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers Mississippi.

Casey Etheridge (PHS)

Aiden Redcliff, Hall, sr. - The Red Devils’ lead back rushed for 850 yards and seven TDs with eight receptions for 150 yards and two TDs. He was named second-team All-Three Rivers Mississippi.

Dane Stewart, Bureau Valley, jr. - The Storm junior proved to be a breakout player, rushing for 816 yards and 11 TDs. Stewart was named as the Storm MVP and Outstanding Offensive player, earning second-team Lincoln Trail-Prairieland All-Conference honors.

Dane Stewart (BVHS)

FLEX

Braden Curran, Hall, sr. - Curran was like a Swiss Army knife for the Red Devils. He rushed for 404 yards and seven TDs on 68 carries and had five receptions for 78 yards and one TD. When Dylan Glynn went out with a Week 6 injury, Curran took over as quarterback, completing 22-of-44 passes for 344 yards and three TDs. He was an unanimous All-Three Rivers Mississippi selection.

ENDS

Chace Sterling, Hall, so. - He had a sterling sophomore season, leading the Red Devils with 17 receptions, 357 yards and five TDs. He was named first-team All-Three Rivers Mississippi.

Cody Winn, A-L-O, sr. - The senior from LaMoille was quite the catch for the for 8-Man State champion Clippers. He had 21 receptions for 645 yards and 11 TDs, earning all-conference and all-state honors.

Cody Winn (LHS)

LINEMEN

Evan Flanagan, A-L-O, jr. - The junior from LaMoille played a key role at DE for the 8-Man State champion Clippers. He received all-conference and all-state honorable mention.

Evan Flanagan (LHS)

Owen Hartman, Princeton, sr. - The Tigers senior captain earned second-team All-Three Rivers Mississippi honors on both sides of the ball.

Owen Hartman (PHS)

Reid Maynard, Bureau Valley, jr. - Maynard carried the Storm tradition from his uncle Todd, red hair and all, with pride as a stalwart on the Storm line. He was named the Storm’s “Outstanding Linemen” and first team Lincoln Trail-Prairieland All-Conference.

Reid Maynard (BVHS)

Jacob Mongan, Hall, sr. - The Hall Hog Soldier earned second-team All-Three Rivers Mississippi honors on offense and honorable mention honors on defense. He was ranked fourth on the team with 38 tackles.

Rhett Pearson, Princeton, sr. - Pearson was a stalwart on his dad’s line the past three years. He shifted from center to guard this season, named as an unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers Mississippi selection on both sides of the ball and was an IHSFA Class 3A All State honorable mention.

Rhett Pearson (Photo provided by Elena Hilmes)

Chace Sterling, Hall, so. - Sterling stepped to the other side of the ball at DL, leading the Red Devils with 69 tackles. He earned first-team All-Three Rivers Mississippi honors.

LINEBACKERS

Braden Curran, Hall, sr. - In addition to his utility spark on offense, Curran excelled on defense with 56 tackles, including a team-high 33 solos. He was named second-team All-Three Rivers Mississippi.

Common Green, Princeton, sr. - There was nothing common about the way Green played. He thrived shifting into a full-time one-way player on the Tigers defense with a team-high 60 tackles. He was unanimously named first-team All-Three Rivers Mississippi. Green has received an offer from Concordia University-Wisconsin.

Common Green (PHS)

Landon Marquez, St. Bede, sr. - While injuries slowed down Marquez offensively the last four weeks, he proved invaluable on defense for the Bruins with 58 tackles from his MLB position.

Landon Marquez (SBA)

Aiden Redcliff, Hall, sr. - A two-way standout, Redcliff was named first-team All-Three Rivers Mississippi on defense. He had 51 tackles, 11 for a loss, including one sack.

Carson Riva, St. Bede, sr. - While playing undersized at OLB, Riva played big on defense for the Bruins. He also played multiple positions on offense. He was named first-team Chicagoland Prairie Conference.

Carson Riva (SBA)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Jack Curran, Hall, sr. - Jack Curran gave the Red Devils a twin killing on defense with 38 tackles. He was named first team All-Three Rivers Mississippi.

Jose De La Torre, sr., St. Bede - The Bruins cornerback had 24 solo tackles and one interception. He was named first-team All-Chicagoland Prairie Conference.

Jose De La Torre (SBA)

Casey Etheridge, Princeton, sr. - On defense, the BCR Player of the Year had 43 tackles, including a team-high 32 solos. He was named first-team all-conference.

Gavin Lanham, Princeton, sr. - The Tigers QB also patrolled the defensive back field, making 20 tackles. He was named second team All-Three Rivers Mississippi.

Cody Winn, A-L-O, sr. - The LaMoille senior excelled on both sides of the ball, earning all-conference and all-state honors.

PUNTER

Aiden Redcliff, Hall, sr. - Redcliff provided the Red Devils with another weapon, averaging 43.5 yards per punt, kicking 12 times inside the 20. He was unanimously named first team All-Three Rivers Mississippi.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bureau Valley - Gus Anderson, sr., G/DT; Jacob Bolin, sr., C/DE; Brandon Carrington, sr., RB/DB; Brad Schoff, sr., T/DE

Princeton - Eli Berlin, sr, T/DT; Eli Burden, sr., C/DL; Grady Cox, sr., DL; Brennen Emmett, so., FB/LB; Lane Goskusky, so., LB; Jack Oester, so., flex; Ryan Jagers, sr., E; Abe Longville, jr., E/LB, Jack Oester, so., DB

Hall - Caden Ellena, jr., OL/DL; Johnathon Stunkel, sr., LB; Alex Tucker, jr., OL; Eric Vipond, sr., DL

St. Bede - Demian Baker, jr., OL/DL; Luke Fess, so., OL; Weston Heersink, sr., OL/DL; Nikko Pappas, jr., OL/DL

Note: Only members of the Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio football team from LaMoille and Ohio are eligible for the All-BCR team.