Lincoln-Way East QB Jonas Williams named Illinois Gatorade Football Player of the Year

Lincoln-Way East's Jonas Williams (13) rolls out during a 2025 Class 8A quarterfinal in Chicago. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

There isn’t much Jonas Williams hasn’t accomplished at this point, but Friday the star quarterback managed to add one more honor to his list of achievements.

Williams, a senior at Lincoln-Way East, was named Illinois Gatorade Football Player of the Year. Williams made the announcement on his X profile, with Gatorade confirming the pick.

Blessed to be Named Gatorade player of the Year for the state of IL!! @Gatorade @LWEastFootball pic.twitter.com/obqW6stBuf — Jonas Williams (@JonasWilliams_1) December 5, 2025

“I am super grateful and blessed to be nominated for this award,” Williams told the Herald-News. “It would not be possible without my teammates, coaches and family.”

Williams has more than earned the honor.

A two-year starter at Bolingbrook before transferring to Lincoln-Way East as a junior, he’s considered one of the best prep quarterbacks in the country. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound signal-caller passed for 2,488 yards and 35 touchdowns this season despite missing two games with an ankle injury. He broke the Illinois state records for career passing yards (11,347) and touchdowns (147).

The Griffins went 9-3 and qualified for the 8A state quarterfinals this year despite a rash of injuries to numerous players. He also carried a 3.69 GPA in the classroom and volunteered as a local football coach with youth teams.

Williams is committed to play for USC and is set to enroll in the spring. The Trojans are 9-3 and ranked 17th in the nation by the AP. Williams previously had been committed to fourth-ranked Oregon before flipping to USC. He initially chose the Ducks over Alabama, Ohio State and LSU.

The Gatorade news release included a quote from Lockport head coach George Czart.

“ ‘Good’ doesn’t adequately describe Jonas’ play. ‘Great’ would be the word to use as you see how he makes all the throws on the field with accuracy and precision. Jonas is a great player, leader and person.”