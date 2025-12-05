Daily Chronicle 2025 Football Player of the Year: DeKalb’s Davon Grant

DeKalb's Davon Grant is tackled by Sycamore's Dawson Gurley near the goalline in August during the FNBO Challenge in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

As Davon Grant prepares to graduate from DeKalb in December to enroll early at the University of Illinois, he leaves the football program as its all-time leader in catches and receiving yards.

On a week-in and week-out basis in the Southwest Valley Red, he saw double coverage against fellow NCAA Division I recruits and was still able to post the best numbers in school history.

“I’m going out there thinking I’m the best individual on the field,” Grant said. “I know I am. It just paves the way for having that mindset in college because I feel like without that mindset in college, you won’t succeed.”

Grant finished his career with a school record 153 catches for 2,711 yards, both surpassing Cole Tucker’s school records. Tucker, an NIU grad who went on to play in the Canadian Football League, remains the record holder in career touchdowns after Grant’s 21 fell short of the mark.

This season, Grant made 44 catches for 759 yards and eight touchdowns. He also carried the ball 15 times for 150 yards and was an all-conference pick and all-state honorable mention in Class 7A.

He is the Daily Chronicle 2025 Football Player of the Year, his first time winning the award after twice being named the Daily Chronicle Boys Athlete of the Year.

The Barbs finished 2-7 this year after a 1-8 showing last year.

“It didn’t go as planned, just like last year, but we made improvements. I’ve seen them,” Grant said. “Even though record-wise, it looked like the season didn’t go well, I still say it went pretty decent.”

DeKalb dropped its final five games of the year, all conference battles, after a 2-2 start. Grant was ill for the last game of the year against Waubonsie Valley, and starting quarterback Cole Latimer missed the first game against Sycamore.

Six of the Barbs’ seven losses came against playoff teams and they played four teams that reached at least the second round of the postseason.

“Some games we struggled with that, trying to keep that mindset that it’s football,” Grant said. “Just because they go up a score or two early doesn’t mean we can’t come back. But like I said, we have improved in that space, it’s just hard to keep it since we’re young.”

DeKalb head coach Derek Schneeman said obviously missing the last game of the year hurt Grant’s overall stats. Latimer missing the game against Sycamore, a one-point loss in the opener, also put a dent in his overall numbers.

Schneeman said while Grant’s statistics weren’t as eye-popping as they’ve been in the past, the quality of his highlight-reel plays certainly was.

“Statistically, he didn’t put up the raw numbers he did as a sophomore or junior, but he averaged over 20 yards a catch seeing a lot of double coverage and cloudy coverage,” Schneeman said. “Teams always tried to keep the ball out of his hands, which made it even more impressive. And what was even more impressive was what he did when he had the ball in his hands.”

Schneeman pointed to a 47-28 loss to Andrew as what Grant is capable of. The Thunderbolts mostly left him in single coverage, with only a safety on him but too far in to help with the deep ball.

Grant burned them deep early for a couple of touchdowns, forcing a quick change in strategy.

“When the lights are brightest, he shines biggest,” Schneeman said. “The biggest stages don’t faze him. Part of the reason teams could cloud him is that the teams we faced are really good and had kids who could do that to him or could control our run game. Even with all that he was able to set the records he did.”

For the last three years, Grant spent November transitioning from football to basketball. Now he’s working on graduating early so he can participate in spring practice with the Illini.

He spent three years as a starter on one of the most successful groups to play basketball at DeKalb.

“It’s pretty hard just knowing that I’ve been playing basketball with who’s currently on the team now for most of my life,” Grant said. “This is the one time I won’t see them as much or as often. It’s hard. But I make jokes, they all make jokes and we make the best out of it.”