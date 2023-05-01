DeKalb, NIU grad Cole Tucker gets NFL training camp invite from Minnesota Vikings

He trained in Tampa Bay. He worked out with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

But in the end, Cole Tucker’s first shot at making the NFL will be with the Minnesota Vikings. The former NIU wide receiver and DeKalb graduate received a camp invite from the Vikings, the NIU football team’s Twitter account announced Monday.

Tucker was not immediately available for comment.

He had 155 catches for 2,030 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career with NIU, which began in 2017. He was the Chronicle’s athlete of the year in 2016. The year prior he was the Chronicle’s football player of the year.

After the season ended, Tucker said he became a Canadian citizen to increase his chances of making the CFL and continuing his playing career. His mother, Cindy, was born in Canada, allowing him to pursue the option and gain dual citizenship.

“I always think it was something we could have done but we just didn’t until it was like, ‘this can help me play football at the next level,’” Tucker said at NIU’s pro day. “It’s obviously cool being a citizen of both countries. I have a lot of history up there, my mom is from there, my grandma still lives up there. I’m happy to go play up there if I have to. NFL, CFL, I’m happy to play wherever.”

Tucker finished his NIU career with one catch in the last 21 games he played. As his final season was winding down with NIU, he battled through an injury; however, he did get on the field for his senior day. The Huskies won MAC titles in 2018 and 2021 under two different head coaches with Tucker on the roster.

“It’s been a hell of a ride,” Tucker said before the last game. “I’ve got no regrets in anything that we’ve done. Two MAC championships, so many memories, so many lifelong friends here. It’s been amazing.”