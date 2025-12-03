‘I’m going to make the play’: Marist’s Stephen Brown commits to NC State

Stephen Brown was taught to never blame the quarterback.

The Marist senior wide receiver learned that lesson from his father Andre, who played collegiately for the Miami Hurricanes and was a member of the 1987 national championship team. Andre, who went on to spend two years with the Miami Dolphins, has been a major role model for Stephen since he started football in eighth grade.

“He’s definitely given me tons of advice,” said Brown, whose father is featured in ESPN’s documentary “Catholics vs. Convicts”, which chronicles the college football rivalry between Notre Dame and Miami. “It helps having him know what it takes and what to do to get there...Whenever that plays, he always has a story for us and it’s great to hear those stories and hear him reminisce about it.”

Following in his father’s footsteps, Brown will be playing in college next year after announcing his commitment to NC State on social media Nov. 20. The 6-foot-7, 205-pounder played three years of varsity football at Marist, catching 63 passes for 1,035 yards and 10 touchdowns. Brown, who also holds an offer from Texas Tech, made 26 catches for 460 yards and six touchdowns this season.

“You don’t see many 6-foot-7 guys run the way he does,” Marist coach Mike Fitzgerald said. “Stephen’s probably the most talented kid I’ve ever been around... He has great hands and at the top of his routes, he really separates. He can make a big play at any time and with that size, he can go up and get it. He’s an explosive player and he’s a smart football player. He picks up the game really well.”

Marist wide receiver Stephen Brown intends to play tight end at NC State. Brown announced his commitment to the school on Nov. 20. (Courtesy photo)

An elite two-sport athlete with several Division I basketball offers, including from Illinois, Brown decided to focus on college football during his senior football season. A small forward and a four-year varsity player for the Marist boys basketball team, Brown will hit the hardwood this winter before gearing up for college football.

“I was playing well and I fell back in love with football,” Brown said. “I knew that’s where I wanted to be, so that’s what I decided to do. I’m just playing free. I can go out there and run routes. I’m running wild and it just feels amazing when I’m out there.”

Brown, who had two-touchdown games against Niles Notre Dame and Marmion, will play tight end for NC State. It’s a fitting landing spot for Brown, whose half-brother is former Las Vegas Raiders and current Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers starred at NC State before beginning his NFL career in 2019.

“Being a wide receiver in high school, I think I can be more of a mismatch for certain guys,” Brown said. “I’ll have nickels, safeties and linebackers covering me and I’m bigger than those guys. I think I’m faster than those guys too... As a football player, I have great hands and I’m going to make the play. I’m faster and taller than guys and I’m a pretty good route runner. I’m well rounded.”

Brown’s relationship with NC State grew stronger as his senior football season progressed. After conversations with NC State tight ends coach Gavin Locklear, as well as a visit to the campus last month, Brown decided to commit to the Wolfpack. A three-star football prospect, Brown ranks as a top-50 prospect in Illinois.

“Coach [Gavin] Locklear and their recruiters were texting me all of the time,” Brown said. “They sent me things about how they were doing and they would send me a crazy stat about them that would make me more interested... I just kind of fell in love with it.”

Marist wide receiver Stephen Brown caught 63 passes for 1,035 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career with the RedHawks. (Courtesy photo)

Brown grew up a basketball player, but he was eager to take the football field when his mother, Romina, allowed him to play as an eighth-grader. Tall, athletic and very competitive from an early age, Brown played defensive end before moving to wide receiver in high school. Brown has played four years of football at Marist.

“I love being able to run out there, show my speed and make a play on the ball,” said Brown, whose favorite memories include helping Marist finish 9-2 and reach the second round of the IHSA playoffs as a junior. “Last season, even though I got hurt, it was a great season all around. That was my favorite team I ever played with.”

Brown is one of 22 recruits in the 2026 class for NC State, which will be looking to replace senior tight end Justin Joly, who has 47 catches for 468 yards and seven touchdowns this year. Brown, who grew up in Chicago, said that improving his release and his route running will be key points of emphasis as he prepares for college.

“He’s become a complete player,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s become a better blocker and he takes pride in being physical. With his size, one thing he’s improved on is staying lower in his releases because he’s a bigger guy and guys can re-route him if they get underneath him... The nice thing about our league is the competition is great and that’s helped Stephen improve tremendously in his time here.”

Brown, who has one brother and one sister, dreams of playing in the NFL like his father did. His academic interests include business and in his free time, he enjoys drawing and spending time with his friends. Even though Brown admitted it’ll be bittersweet giving up basketball after high school, he’s excited about his football future.

“I’ve been playing basketball since I was a kid,” Brown said. “I’m going to miss it, but I know I’m doing what’s best for me.”