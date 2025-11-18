Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: Top tier teams power along

Brother Rice's C.J Gray finds room to run against St. Charles North in the third round of the playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Chicago.

Brother Rice's C.J Gray finds room to run against St. Charles North in the third round of the playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Chicago. Brother Rice continues to power its way through the Class 7A playoffs. (Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

By Steve Soucie

There has been substantial movement in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings over the past few weeks.

One thing has been pretty constant.

The top three teams in the rankings have largely been untested since entering the postseason with Mount Carmel, Brother Rice and East St. Louis dominating the first three opponents on their slate.

But that’s about all that has remained constant and numerous upstarts have picked exactly the right time to be playing their best football.

That explains the significant moves made by Fenwick, St. Francis and St. Rita in this week’s poll as well as the additions of Lockport, Oswego and Belvidere North.

Wilmington also makes its first appearance in the power rankings as its dominance in a smaller classification is getting tougher to ignore.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings:

High School FootballFriday Night DriveFND - DeKalb CountyFND - DuPage & Cook CountiesFND - Illinois ValleyFND - Kane CountyFND - KankakeeFND - Kendall CountyFND - Lake CountyFND - McHenry CountyFND - Ogle CountyFND - Sauk ValleyFND - Will & Grundy CountiesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front HeadlinesDeKalb County Front Headlines
Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.