Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: Top tier teams power along

Brother Rice's C.J Gray finds room to run against St. Charles North in the third round of the playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Chicago. Brother Rice continues to power its way through the Class 7A playoffs. (Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

There has been substantial movement in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings over the past few weeks.

One thing has been pretty constant.

The top three teams in the rankings have largely been untested since entering the postseason with Mount Carmel, Brother Rice and East St. Louis dominating the first three opponents on their slate.

But that’s about all that has remained constant and numerous upstarts have picked exactly the right time to be playing their best football.

That explains the significant moves made by Fenwick, St. Francis and St. Rita in this week’s poll as well as the additions of Lockport, Oswego and Belvidere North.

Wilmington also makes its first appearance in the power rankings as its dominance in a smaller classification is getting tougher to ignore.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: