Here are the IHSA football playoff quarterfinal-round scores

Class 8A
Oswego 24, Maine South 21
Class 7A
Batavia 42, Glenbard North 27
Downers Grove North 28, Lincoln-Way West 10
Class 6A
Nazareth 24, Lake Zurich 21
Fenwick 49, Burlington Central 21
East St. Louis 49, Simeon 0
Class 5A
St. Francis 44, King 14
Belvidere North 17, Cary-Grove 10
Providence 39, Washington 6
Class 4A
Montini 35, Coal City 0
Class 3A
Richmond-Burton 31, Monmouth-Roseville 6
Byron 28, IC Catholic Prep 6
Tolono Unity 42, Williamsville 7
St. Joseph Ogden 38, Vandalia 24
Class 2A
Class 1A
Lena-Winslow 42, Annawan-Wethersfield 20
Brown County 37, Carrollton 13