Here are the IHSA football playoff quarterfinal-round scores

Richmond-Burton's Hunter Carley runs with the ball during during an IHSA Class 3A quarterfinal playoff football game against Monmouth-Roseville on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Richmond-Burton High School, in Richmond.

By Joshua Welge

Class 8A

Oswego 24, Maine South 21

Class 7A

Batavia 42, Glenbard North 27

Downers Grove North 28, Lincoln-Way West 10

Class 6A

Nazareth 24, Lake Zurich 21

Fenwick 49, Burlington Central 21

East St. Louis 49, Simeon 0

Class 5A

St. Francis 44, King 14

Belvidere North 17, Cary-Grove 10

Providence 39, Washington 6

Class 4A

Montini 35, Coal City 0

Class 3A

Richmond-Burton 31, Monmouth-Roseville 6

Byron 28, IC Catholic Prep 6

Tolono Unity 42, Williamsville 7

St. Joseph Ogden 38, Vandalia 24

Class 2A

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow 42, Annawan-Wethersfield 20

Brown County 37, Carrollton 13

