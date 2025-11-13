2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 6A quarterfinal round analysis

Burlington Central’s Parker Auxier moves the ball against Harlem in IHSA football Class 6A second-round playoff action at Central High School in Burlington on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Burlington Central is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2006. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The viability of getting two state champions from last season in the Class 6A title game still remains as Nazareth and East St. Louis both moved into the quarterfinals.

But the group of teams that are still alive in the draw around them looks a little different than many probably expected.

Three double-digit seeds are still hoping to extend their surprise runs a little bit further.

First round predictions: 15-1

Second round predictions: 6-2

Quarterfinal round matchups

Nazareth vs. Lake Zurich: The Roadrunners wore down Wheaton Warrenville South in the second round but they likely will have to be more precise against a Lake Zurich squad that has been locking down teams on the defensive side of the ball for weeks upon weeks.

Pick: Nazareth

Burlington Central vs. Fenwick: Burlington Central has been doing just enough to advance, which is all that matters at this point in the season. But in order for the Rockets to advance farther in the postseason than they ever have, they are going to have to step up their level of play against Fenwick, a team that has been steamrolling its way through the playoffs thus far.

Pick: Fenwick

East St. Louis vs. Simeon: East St. Louis took a little while to figure out how to break free of previously undefeated Glenwood in the quarterfinals, but the Flyers powerful roster eventually was too much for Glenwood to contain. Simeon is continuing to make a surprising charge into the quarterfinals after finishing third in its four-team CPL division during the regular season.

Pick: East St. Louis

St. Laurence vs. Dunlap: St. Laurence surprised Bradley-Bourbonnais in the quarterfinals utilizing a rugged defense coupled with the punishing running style of baseball standout Cory Les to take victory. Dunlap has an individual standout of its own in Alabama signee Mack Sutter.

Pick: St. Laurence