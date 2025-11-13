2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 4A quarterfinal round analysis

Coal City’s Logan Natyshok runs it in for a 2-pt conversion against Dixon Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Natyshok has played a huge role in Coal City's surge into the quarterfinals. (Alex T. Paschal)

There are multiple teams that still remain in the Class 4A draw that we aren’t particularly used to doing postseason work in this classification.

That doesn’t seem to be deterring several of them and that makes for some very strong quarterfinal matchups.

First round predictions: 13-3

Second-round predictions: 8-0

Quarterfinal round matchups

Montini vs. Coal City: Montini, last year’s Class 3A champion, is finding is new classification quite hospitable as the Broncos have breezed to wins in their first two games. Coal City is aiming to make back-to-back semifinal appearances and right now the Coalers seem to have the pieces in place to give Montini a very good challenge.

Pick: Montini

Morris vs. Geneseo: Morris has been playing mostly schools from larger classifications and hasn’t lost to an Illinois school this season. Geneseo can relate to playing mostly larger competition, as they’ve played just two schools, including last week’s second round opponent with a smaller enrollment than them.

Pick: Morris

Cahokia vs. Breese Central: There’s no certainty to who might win this game but it sure seems likely that there will be a lot of points scored. Both teams have been scoring points in bunches, but it is hard to overlook the combination of high-scoring offense and stifling defense that Breese Central has consistently delivered.

Pick: Breese Central

Sacred Heart Griffin vs. Rochester: It’s no longer the Leonard Bowl as long-time Sacred Heart Griffin coach Ken Leonard retired after the 2022 season, but son Derek continues to build one of the more dynamic programs in the state at Rochester. The two teams had a big time scrap in Week 9 matchup as well with Rochester escaping with a 31-28 victory.

Pick: Rochester