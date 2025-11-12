Several Northwest Herald area football players named to IHSFCA All-State team

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announced its All-State teams this week, and several players in the Northwest Herald coverage area were selected.
Jacobs senior running back/linebacker Caden DuMelle made the Class 7A team, while Burlington Central senior two-way lineman Aidan Nuno was named to the Class 6A squad.
The Class 5A team included Cary-Grove senior fullback/linebacker Logan Abrams, Prairie Ridge senior quarterback/defensive back Luke Vanderwiel and Prairie Ridge senior two-way lineman Angelo Kay.
The Class 3A squad included Richmond-Burton junior running back/linebacker Hunter Carley and junior linebacker/running back Blake Livdahl.
Alden-Hebron placed senior linebacker/running back Louie Bageanis on the 8-Man team.
Those players earning honorable mention honors were Jacobs senior two-way lineman Lucas Retzler (Class 7A); Burlington Central senior two-way lineman Zach Hultgren and senior linebacker/running back Noah Hedlund (Class 6A); Woodstock North senior running back/defensive lineman David Randecker and Marengo senior linebacker/running back Connor Sacco (Class 4A); Johnsburg junior wide receiver Ryan Franze (Class 3A); and Alden-Hebron senior tight end/kicker/punter Fabian Carreno (8-Man).