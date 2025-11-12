Shaw Local

Several Northwest Herald area football players named to IHSFCA All-State team

Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams scampers toward the end zone with a touchdown against Sycamore in IHSA football Class 5A first-round playoff action at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

By Joe Aguilar

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announced its All-State teams this week, and several players in the Northwest Herald coverage area were selected.

Jacobs senior running back/linebacker Caden DuMelle made the Class 7A team, while Burlington Central senior two-way lineman Aidan Nuno was named to the Class 6A squad.

Jacobs' Caden DuMelle tries to get outside the pursuit of Cary-Grove's Lance Moore during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin.

The Class 5A team included Cary-Grove senior fullback/linebacker Logan Abrams, Prairie Ridge senior quarterback/defensive back Luke Vanderwiel and Prairie Ridge senior two-way lineman Angelo Kay.

The Class 3A squad included Richmond-Burton junior running back/linebacker Hunter Carley and junior linebacker/running back Blake Livdahl.

Richmond-Burton’s Blake Livdahl, right, is brought down by Marian Central’s Josh Gawronski in varsity football at George Harding Field on the campus of Marian Central High School in Woodstock on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Alden-Hebron placed senior linebacker/running back Louie Bageanis on the 8-Man team.

Those players earning honorable mention honors were Jacobs senior two-way lineman Lucas Retzler (Class 7A); Burlington Central senior two-way lineman Zach Hultgren and senior linebacker/running back Noah Hedlund (Class 6A); Woodstock North senior running back/defensive lineman David Randecker and Marengo senior linebacker/running back Connor Sacco (Class 4A); Johnsburg junior wide receiver Ryan Franze (Class 3A); and Alden-Hebron senior tight end/kicker/punter Fabian Carreno (8-Man).

Joe has been covering sports in Chicago and the Chicago suburbs for more than 30 years. He joined Shaw Media in 2021 as a copy editor/page designer before transitioning to sports in 2024.