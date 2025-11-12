Several Northwest Herald area football players named to IHSFCA All-State team

Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams scampers toward the end zone with a touchdown against Sycamore in IHSA football Class 5A first-round playoff action at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary on Saturday, November 1, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announced its All-State teams this week, and several players in the Northwest Herald coverage area were selected.

Jacobs senior running back/linebacker Caden DuMelle made the Class 7A team, while Burlington Central senior two-way lineman Aidan Nuno was named to the Class 6A squad.

Jacobs' Caden DuMelle tries to get outside the pursuit of Cary-Grove's Lance Moore during a Fox Valley Conference game earlier this season at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Class 5A team included Cary-Grove senior fullback/linebacker Logan Abrams, Prairie Ridge senior quarterback/defensive back Luke Vanderwiel and Prairie Ridge senior two-way lineman Angelo Kay.

The Class 3A squad included Richmond-Burton junior running back/linebacker Hunter Carley and junior linebacker/running back Blake Livdahl.

Richmond-Burton’s Blake Livdahl (right) is brought down by Marian Central’s Josh Gawronski during a game earlier this season at Marian Central High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Alden-Hebron placed senior linebacker/running back Louie Bageanis on the 8-Man team.

Those players earning honorable mention honors were Jacobs senior two-way lineman Lucas Retzler (Class 7A); Burlington Central senior two-way lineman Zach Hultgren and senior linebacker/running back Noah Hedlund (Class 6A); Woodstock North senior running back/defensive lineman David Randecker and Marengo senior linebacker/running back Connor Sacco (Class 4A); Johnsburg junior wide receiver Ryan Franze (Class 3A); and Alden-Hebron senior tight end/kicker/punter Fabian Carreno (8-Man).