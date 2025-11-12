Seven Daily Journal area players earn IHSFCA All-State honors

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its All-State teams for the eight IHSA Classes and the Illinois 8-Man Football Association on Tuesday, with seven local standouts earning all-state status.

In Class 6A, Bradley-Bourbonnais senior WR/DB Lyzale Edmon made it back-to-back all-state seasons. After being the only junior to make last year’s Class 7A team, Edmon made it a repeat effort after finishing his senior season with 49 receptions for 828 yards and 16 touchdowns, nine carries for 171 yards and three touchdowns, two interceptions and a kickoff return for a touchdown. The Boilermakers went 9-2 and saw their season end in Friday’s 35-21 loss at St. Laurence, a game in which Edmon had 195 receiving yards and scored all three Boiler touchdowns.

Bishop McNamara's Julius May runs the ball during a home game against Marian Central this season. May would score on the play. (Mason Schweizer)

Bishop McNamara senior RB/DB Julius May earned a spot on the Class 3A team after helping the Fightin’ Irish to a rejuvenated 2025 campaign that saw them snap a three-year playoff drought. May, who also was named the Chicagoland Christian Conference MVP, had 126 carries for 1,255 yards and 21 touchdowns, an interception, 38 tackles (11 for loss) and three sacks for the 10-1 Fightin’ Irish.

Ryan Kettman (3) of Wilmington celebrates a touchdown on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Seneca High School in Seneca. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

As Wilmington (10-1) prepares for a Class 2A quarterfinal showdown with Tri-Valley this weekend, the Wildcats saw two of their seniors get recognized. RB/DB Ryan Kettman earned a spot on the squad with a current total of 1,257 yards and 23 touchdowns on 104 carries, 25 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception, while senior OL/LB Zach Ohlund also earned a spot with a team-high 66 tackles (17 for loss).

Football: Dwight vs. Clifton Central, Class 1A second round playoffs Clifton Central quarterback Brady Shule throws a pass under pressure from Dwight senior Jackson Launius during Dwight's 43-14 victory over Clifton Central in the second round playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (Jake Carr for Shaw Local News Network)

Clifton Central senior QB Brady Shule earned a nod in Class 1A. Shule led the Comets to a 9-2 finish this season after going 140-of-248 passing for a school-record 2,364 yards and 32 touchdowns to go along with six interceptions for a Clifton Central program that won its first playoff game since 2019.

St. Anne’s Brandon Schoth and Matthew Langellier celebrate a touchdown during St. Anne’s 61-28 victory over Milford-Cissna Park this season. (Michael Savoie for Shaw Local News Network)

A pair of standouts from the Illinois 8-Man Football Association rounded out the selections. St. Anne senior WR/DB Matthew Langellier earned a nod after he hauled in 34 receptions for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns, added 70 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries and had two return touchdowns for a Cardinals team that went a program-best 9-2.

Milford/Cissna Park senior QB Dierks Neukomm also made the I8FA team after an unreal season in which he completed 106 of 191 passes for 20 touchdowns and five interceptions and added another 834 touchdowns and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

Another quartet of local players were named honorable mentions – Manteno senior QB and Bishop McNamara senior OL/LB Ian Irps in Class 3A, and St. Anne senior TE/DE Brandon Schoth and Milford/Cissna Park junior WR/DB Skyler Estay in the I8FA.