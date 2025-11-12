Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: Batavia senior defensive linemen Gavin Pecor

The Batavia football team poses with senior Gavin Pecor with the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP belt (Joel Boenitz)

Batavia looks like a team poised for yet another deep playoff run, and a lot of it has been thanks to its defense.

And in its 42-21 victory over Glenbard East in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs, the defense was highlighted by senior defensive lineman Gavin Pecor, who had five tackles, three for loss, a sack, and held the Rams to just 50 rushing yards on the night.

For his efforts, Pecor was voted as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. Here is his Q&A with Sports Reporter Joel Boenitz.

How does it feel to be named the Team of the Week MVP?

Pecor: It feels great. It’s not only just for me but for the whole team as well. They all support me, my coaches and family do too. And I’m just proud for me and all my community around me.

How did you feel you performed in that second-round matchup against Glenbard East?

Pecor: I was feeling good. The linebackers were really helping us out on the line, and all of our fans were great in traveling over, that was a huge help to us too. People usually say it’s the norm that we go far and all of this. But it’s really all the hard work and dedication that we put in that people don’t see that’s helped us get this far.

You had three tackles for loss and a sack in the game. Talk about that ability to get into the backfield in that game?

Pecor: Our defensive line coach is great. Coach (Dan) Cadena is amazing and coaches us well every single day. I also went over to ProForce Training during the offseason and it helped a lot with my explosiveness. I’ve also been up on varsity for three years, so I’ve had a lot of experience with older guys that are playing at the next level, and all of that skill and technique has been passed down to me.

Batavia's Gavin Pecor runs drills on the defensive line at a summer football practice at Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

You’ve now held your opponents to under 100 rushing yards in six straight games. How has the defense evolved this season to stop the run so consistently?

Pecor: We’re a very young defense still. Our coaches have worked super hard to get us into the right mindset. Last year our defense was super tough, and we’re a bit different this season, but we’ve worked super hard all throughout the defense. We’ve all just sort of clicked even if we’re all in different grades, and we’re working as one.

Batavia is in the quarterfinals for the fourth straight season. What’s the expectation for you guys this week?

Pecor: The short-term goal is definitely winning this week, but our goal all along is winning state. So it doesn’t matter who we face in the playoffs, we’re all determined to take it all. But for now the focus is winning this week and making it to next week.

Do you have a go-to pre-game meal?

Pecor: I actually feel like I perform my best whenever I don’t have any food in my stomach. I’ll have a snack every here and there, but for the most part I won’t eat too much before a game.

Favorite local restaurant?

Pecor: I’m a fan of like Chik-fil-A and Culvers or Dave’s Hot Chicken. But in terms of local spots, I like Gia Mia’s in Geneva, and then Riverside and Taqueria El Sazon in downtown Batavia.

You’re also an all-state shot putter. Do you have a preference between football and track and field?

Pecor: Football is such a great sport, there’s more attention with football. Track is definitely more of an individual sport that is based off of how you do. I love both sports though and I really can’t choose, but I’d love to do both of them in college.