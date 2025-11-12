2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 3A quarterfinal round analysis

Richmond-Burton’s Luke Johnson scampers in for a two-point conversion against Aurora Central Catholic in IHSA football Class 3A second-round playoff action at Bob Stewart Field on the campus of Aurora Central Catholic High School in Aurora on Friday, November 7, 2025. The Rockets look to a third-round challenge against Monmouth-Roseville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

There’s a certain amount of turnover in most playoff fields from year to year.

But it seems more extreme when you look at the remaining teams in the Class 3A field, almost all of which are programs that seem like regulars at this stage of the postseason.

First-round predictions: 13-3

Second-round predicitions: 7-1

Quarterfinal round matchups

Richmond-Burton vs. Monmouth-Roseville: Richmond-Burton hasn’t even remotely been pushed through the first two rounds of the playoffs. But the ease of advancement likely ends here as Monmouth-Roseville has proven its mettle multiple times, most recently with a narrow victory over a very strong Bloomington Central Catholic.

Pick: Richmond-Burton

Byron vs. IC Catholic: Byron continues to terrorize most of the Class 3A bracket, but the Tigers haven’t been able to pull IC Catholic into their tractor beam. They do own one postseason win over IC Catholic, 15-14 in 2022, but has the remaining wins in the series, including a 35-0 runaway in 2022.

Pick: Byron

Williamsville vs. Tolono Unity: It feels like these two run into one another on the regular but while it isn’t as common as it feels they have played five times in the postseason since 2012 (Tolono leads the series 3-2). This version of Williamsville seems to be playing at a very high level with back-to-back 53-point outings to start the playoffs. Tolono Unity has found things a little more challenging having to dispatch conference rival by a solitary point in Round 2.

Pick: Tolono Unity

Vandalia vs. St. Joseph Ogden: Vandalia very quietly is putting together a spectacular season. Possibly overshadowed by the fact that it looked as if it might slide into the Class 2A (they are the smallest 3A school), Vandalia has done nothing but post largely easy victories thus far. St. Joseph Ogden is the lowest remaining seed in the field and one of just four teams still playing that have four losses.

Pick: Vandalia