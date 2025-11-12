2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 2A quarterfinal round analysis

Ryan Kettman (3) of Wilmington celebrates touchdown on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Seneca High School in Seneca. Wilmington has outscored two opponents 112-8 through two rounds of the playoffs. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

The Class 2A field started with seven undefeated teams.

That group has now been whittled down to three.

While those three still have high hopes that they can make a run for the state title, the efforts of some prestigious teams in 2A with losses such as Wilmington and Maroa-Forysth can’t be rightfully ignored.

In any case, the last three rounds of Class 2A look to have the potential to have a series of barnburners.

First round predictions: 15-1

Second round predictions: 5-3

Quarterfinal round matchups

Tri-Valley: vs. Wilmington: Tri-Valley and Wilmington are developing a bit of a postseason history, having squared off in three of the last four postseasons. Wilmington has won two of those three games, but Tri-Valley does own a rare victory over the Wildcats on their home field with a 2022 win, something that they will have to try to repeat against a team that is playing extremely well right now.

Pick: Wilmington

El Paso-Gridley vs. Farmington: El-Paso Gridley continues to storm its way through an undefeated season and has been pushed into the second half very infrequently this season. The same can’t be said for Farmington, which needed a last-second field goal to escape round one before a second-half surge spared the Farmers against Aurora Christian in Round 2.

Pick: El-Paso Gridley

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Flora: Maroa-Forsyth seems to have recovered from a pair of uncharacteristic regular season losses, a fact compounded by the Trojans’ resounding win over previously undefeated Johnston City in Round 2. Flora decided it enjoyed the first playoff win in school history so much that they’d grab another one while they were at it.

Pick: Maroa-Forsyth

Westville vs. Arthur: Westville put up 49 points for the second consecutive week in the playoffs, which puts them over 600 points for the season. The Tigers don’t seem to show signs of slowing down, but Arthur looks like a team that could match points with Westville and has a defense that has done a solid job of holding opponents in check.

Pick: Westville