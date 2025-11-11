Shaw Local

Princeton’s Casey Etheridge, Rhett Pearson receive IHSFCA All-State recognition

Etheridge named to first team, Pearson honorable mention

Princeton senior captains (from left) Rhett Pearson (honorable mention) and Casey Etheridge (first team) received IHSFCA All-State recognition. (Photo provided)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Princeton senior captains Casey Etheridge and Rhett Pearson have received Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State recognition.

Etheridge, a running back/defensive back, was named to the IHSFCA First Team All-State. He became the all-time Bureau County rushing leader in yards and touchdowns this season.

Pearson received IHSFCA All-State Honorable Mention as an offensive/defensive linemen.

They led the Tigers to a seventh-straight playoffs appearance.

Three Rivers Mississippi champ Monmouth-Roseville also had a Class 3A first-team all-stater, senior Nick Huston (RB/LB), and a Honorable Mention pick, senior Brody Dodd (OL/DL).

