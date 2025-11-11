Princeton’s Casey Etheridge, Rhett Pearson receive IHSFCA All-State recognition

Princeton senior captains Casey Etheridge and Rhett Pearson have received Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State recognition.
Etheridge, a running back/defensive back, was named to the IHSFCA First Team All-State. He became the all-time Bureau County rushing leader in yards and touchdowns this season.
Pearson received IHSFCA All-State Honorable Mention as an offensive/defensive linemen.
They led the Tigers to a seventh-straight playoffs appearance.
Three Rivers Mississippi champ Monmouth-Roseville also had a Class 3A first-team all-stater, senior Nick Huston (RB/LB), and a Honorable Mention pick, senior Brody Dodd (OL/DL).